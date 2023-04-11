Louisville transfer Withers headed to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers says he’s transferring to North Carolina.

Withers announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post . He spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals and would have two more seasons of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. He shot 41.7% from 3-point range and had 12 games with multiple made 3s to show some inside-out ability needed by a UNC team that struggled to make outside shots.

UNC returns Armando Bacot , the program’s career leading rebounder and an Associated Press third-team All-American, and guard R.J. Davis at the core of an expected roster revamp, which included guard Caleb Love transferring to Michigan .

That comes after the Tar Heels became the first team to go from No. 1 in the AP preseason poll to missing the NCAA Tournament since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

