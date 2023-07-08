FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, stands next to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Zelenskyy attended a memorial ceremony for the victims of the war in Ukraine led by Patriarch Bartholomew I. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Zelenskyy marks 500 days
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Sports

England wins U21 European Championship for first time in 39 years

England's players celebrate their 1-0 victory in the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final soccer match between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)
1 of 4 | 

England’s players celebrate their 1-0 victory in the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final soccer match between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's players celebrate with the trophy their 1-0 victory in the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final soccer match between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)
2 of 4 | 

England’s players celebrate with the trophy their 1-0 victory in the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final soccer match between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Cole Palmer reacts during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final soccer match between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)
3 of 4 | 

England’s Cole Palmer reacts during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final soccer match between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's and Spain's players argue during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final soccer match between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)
4 of 4 | 

England’s and Spain’s players argue during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final soccer match between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BATUMI, Georgia (AP) — England won the European Under-21 Championship for the first time in 39 years when James Trafford saved a stoppage-time penalty to preserve a 1-0 win over Spain in the final on Saturday.

Trafford repelled Abel Ruiz’s spot kick, awarded after a VAR review in the sixth minute of added time, and kept out substitute Aimar Oroz’s follow-up at the end of a pulsating contest at Batumi Arena.

In the process, the goalkeeper became the first man to keep six clean sheets at the finals and didn’t concede a goal for England’s third title and first since 1984.

Other news
FILE - Signage hangs above the ticket office at the New Lawn, Forest Green Rovers' football ground, in Nailsworth, England. While women’s soccer is growing in popularity in the U.K. - opportunities for women in men’s game remain few and far between. That changed this week when Forest Green Rovers became the first professional soccer team in England to appoint a female head coach. (AP Photo/James Brook, File)
English men’s soccer has its first female head coach as Hannah Dingley takes over at Forest Green
While women’s soccer is growing in popularity in the U.K., the opportunities for women in the men’s game remain few and far between.
Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas eyes the ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against the United States Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Alexia Putellas is back in time for the Women’s World Cup as Spain looks for glory
Alexia Putellas heads to the Women’s World Cup after winning back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards and helping Barcelona win two of the last three Champions League titles.
FILE - Juergen Sparwasser of East Germany, left, about to score his team's only goal against West Germany, during their World Cup match, at Volksparkstadium, Hamburg, Germany, on June 22, 1974. In the center is West Germany's defenders Horst-Dieter Hoettges. Former West Germany soccer player Horst-Dieter Hoettges has died. He was 79. (AP Photo, File)
Horst-Dieter Höttges, who won the 1974 World Cup with West Germany, dies at 79
Former West Germany soccer player Horst-Dieter Höttges has died. He was 79. Höttges was a member of the West Germany team that won the 1974 World Cup and lost to England in the 1966 final.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas attends a training session in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Friday June 2, 2023, ahead of the Women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday June 3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Spain keeps Putellas and 3 of the rebel players for Women’s World Cup
Spain will head to the Women’s World Cup with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and three of the 15 players who had renounced the national soccer team after a spat with coach Jorge Vilda.

Curtis Jones scored in first-half stoppage time when he deflected Cole Palmer’s free kick past keeper Arnau Tenas.

Tempers flared. Following a melee, England coach Ashley Cole and one of his Spanish counterparts were sent off on the sidelines. There were also 10 yellow cards, and after the missed penalty in second half injury time, substituted England midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Spain’s Antonio Blanco were sent off for the second yellows.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports