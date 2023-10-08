Israel-Palestinian conflict
Colorado funeral home
Afghanistan earthquake
AP Top 25
Powerball up to $1.55B
Sports

England adds Sam Underhill to squad at Rugby World Cup as replacement for injured Jack Willis

England's Jack Willis scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

England’s Jack Willis scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

 
Share

LILLE, France (AP) — England added back-rower Sam Underhill to its squad at the Rugby World Cup squad on Sunday ahead of the quarterfinals.

Underhill replaced Jack Willis, who was ruled out of the tournament because of a neck injury sustained in the pool match against Chile.

England will play its quarterfinal in Marseille on Oct. 15, likely against Fiji.

Underhill was a key part of the England team that reached the Rugby World Cup final in 2019.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby