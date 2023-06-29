Applications for jobless benefits in the U.S. retreat after three weeks of elevated claims

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Business

Applications for jobless benefits in the U.S. retreat after three weeks of elevated claims

A hiring sign is seen in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A hiring sign is seen in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MATT OTT
 
Share

Applications for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week after claims appeared to stabilize at modestly elevated levels in recent weeks.

U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 26,000 to 239,000 for the week ending June 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists were expecting the elevated claims numbers to continue above 260,000, where they had settled the past three weeks.

“We have no specific explanation for this sudden dip, after three straight weeks in a narrow range from 262K to 265K, but observations for individual weeks always have to be viewed with skepticism, especially when they move against the established trend in claims and other data,” said analysts with Contingent Macro Research in a note to clients Thursday.

Other news
FILE - Cars drive past the Minneapolis City Hall on June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. While three Muslim council members were away to observe the Eid al-Adha holiday on Wednesday, June 28, the Minneapolis City Council narrowly voted to kill a measure that would have put a rent control question on the ballot this fall. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed, File)
With Muslim members away for Eid, Minneapolis City Council kills rent control measure
While three Muslim council members were away to observe the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Minneapolis City Council narrowly voted to kill a measure that would have put a rent control question on the ballot this fall.
The July 2023 edition of National Geographic is for sale at a newsstand, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
National Geographic will end newsstand sales of magazine next year, focus on subscriptions, digital
The familiar yellow-bordered cover of National Geographic magazine will soon be disappearing from newsstands.
This photo provided by BioMarin in June 2023 shows a vial and packaging for their drug Roctavian. U.S. officials on Thursday, June 19, 2023 approved the drugmaker's gene therapy for the most common form of hemophilia, an infused treatment that can significantly reduce dangerous bleeding problems. (BioMarin via AP)
Gene therapy for severe hemophilia is approved by FDA
U.S. health regulators have approved a gene therapy for the most common form of hemophilia. The treatment, Roctavian, is an infusion that’s been shown to reduce dangerous bleeding problems caused by the inherited condition.
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. Canada's Senate on Thursday, June 22, 2023, passed a bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Google set to remove news links in Canada over online news law
Google says it will remove links to Canadian news on its platforms across Canada after a new law that forces digital giants to compensate media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose comes into force.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly fluctuations, rose by 1,500 to 257,500.

Jobless claims applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

Jobless claims in the previous three weeks had pushed closer to 300,000 after mostly being in the high 100,000 to low 200,000 range since the fall of 2021. Even so, that increase may not have been enough for Fed officials, who have said that the unemployment rate needs to rise well past 4% to bring inflation down.

Also Thursday, the government said the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March, much higher than the previous estimate of 1.3%. That, combined with the still-strong labor market, likely means that Fed officials will go through with another rate hike or two before the end of the year as its battle against inflation continues.

The U.S. economy has added jobs at a furious pace since more than 20 million jobs vanished when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. Americans have enjoyed unusual job security as companies have been reluctant to shed staff in a worker-friendly labor environment.

U.S. employers added a surprising 339,000 jobs last month, well above expectations, painting a mostly encouraging picture of the job market, even as the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. In April, employers posted 10.1 million job openings, up from 9.7 million in March and the most since January. Economists had expected vacancies to decline.

Aside from a few sectors, the U.S. economy has been been resilient in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign in its effort to extinguish persistent inflation not seen since the early 1980s. The rate hikes have slowly helped to suppress inflation, though perhaps not as quickly as the Fed had hoped.

Earlier this month, Fed officials chose not to increase the central bank’s benchmark borrowing rate for the first time in 15 months, though some said they expect to add another half-point to rates by the end of the year.

There have been a number high-profile layoffs recently, mostly in the technology sector, where many companies say they hired too aggressively during the pandemic.

IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Twitter, Lyft, LinkedIn, Spotify and DoorDash have all announced layoffs in recent months. Amazon and Facebook parent Meta have each announced two sets of job cuts since November.

Outside the tech sector, McDonald’s, Morgan Stanley and 3M have also recently announced layoffs.

The manufacturing sector has been contracting and the real estate sector has suffered because of higher interest rates. Three bank failures also have been blamed in part on higher interest rates.

Overall, 1.74 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended June 17, 19,000 fewer than the previous week.