Employers hire more in Georgia as jobless rate stays low

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia employers added jobs in March as the state’s unemployment rate stayed low.

The number of workers on employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by about 8,000 from February to 4.89 million. That is about 130,000 more than in March 2022.

The unemployment rate stayed at 3.1% for the eighth month in a row, although it was up slightly from 3% in March 2022.

The unemployment survey of individuals, which is separate from the payroll survey of employers, had other good news.

The number of workers in the labor force grew strongly for the second month in a row, adding more than 10,000 workers and easing concerns that the number of job-seekers was maxed out in the state after a period of stagnant labor force growth. The number of people in the labor force and the number of people working both hit new all-time highs, while the number of people who were unemployed rose only slightly to about 165,000.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out typical seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in March from 3.6% in February. The national jobless rate was also 3.6% a year ago.

About 7,300 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 15.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 32,000 in the week that ended April 8.