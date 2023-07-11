Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, left, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Union Berlin signs David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season

FILE - Molde’s then player David Datro Fofana celebrates during the Europa League soccer match between Molde and 1899 Hoffenheim in Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 18, 2021. German first division, Bundesliga, team Union Berlin has continued its Champions League preparations by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season. The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros ($13.1 million) from Norwegian team Molde FK in January. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin bolstered its Champions League preparations on Tuesday by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season.

The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the English Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros ($13.1 million) from Norwegian team Molde FK in January. He made only three short league appearances for Chelsea.

Union hopes to give him more chances to shine in the Bundesliga.

“David’s speed and his flexible offensive qualities are highly interesting for us,” Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said. “We want another goal-scoring player who will give our attacking game additional impetus.”

Fofana is Ruhnert’s second signing in three days from English clubs following United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson’s arrival on loan from Leeds on Sunday.

Union, which was promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time only in 2019, finished fourth in the league last season to clinch Champions League qualification for the first time. It will play its European games at Olympiastadion, a venue traditionally used by city rival Hertha Berlin. Hertha was relegated from the Bundesliga last season.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports