Union Berlin signs David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin bolstered its Champions League preparations on Tuesday by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season.

The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the English Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros ($13.1 million) from Norwegian team Molde FK in January. He made only three short league appearances for Chelsea.

Union hopes to give him more chances to shine in the Bundesliga.

“David’s speed and his flexible offensive qualities are highly interesting for us,” Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said. “We want another goal-scoring player who will give our attacking game additional impetus.”

Fofana is Ruhnert’s second signing in three days from English clubs following United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson’s arrival on loan from Leeds on Sunday.

Union, which was promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time only in 2019, finished fourth in the league last season to clinch Champions League qualification for the first time. It will play its European games at Olympiastadion, a venue traditionally used by city rival Hertha Berlin. Hertha was relegated from the Bundesliga last season.

