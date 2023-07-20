England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Iraqis raise copies of the Quran, Muslims' holy book, during a protest in Tahrir Square, Thursday، July 20, 2023 in Baghdad, Iraq. The protest was in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden. (AP Photo/Adil AL-Khazali)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Universal theme park in Florida plans to open new DreamWorks land with Shrek, Trolls

FILE - Visitors arrive at Universal Studios, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Orlando Resort theme park in Florida plans to open a new land next year based on characters from DreamWorks Animation, company officials said Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Universal Orlando Resort theme park in Florida plans to open a new land next year based on characters from DreamWorks Animation, company officials said Thursday.

The new DreamWorks land opening next year will feature characters from the “Shrek” franchises, the “Trolls” film series and “Kung Fu Panda.”

The 4-acre (1.6-hectare) land is geared toward young children and their families, as is a separate theme park in Frisco, Texas, that the company announced plans for earlier this year.

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Jury deliberations begin in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida
Jurors in Florida have began deliberating in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly. Broward County prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly’s friends were fired from inside the Jeep where the victims died.
This image released by Sideshow/Janus Films shows Thomas Schubert, left, and Paula Beer in a scene from "Afire."
Movie Review: Tensions boil over in Christian Petzold’s haunting summer drama ‘Afire’
Fire is in the air this summer, literally, and at the movies. In Christian Petzold’s “Afire,” friends descend on a family home for a working vacation, one is a writer, one is a photographer, to find a mysterious guest already in the house.
Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and Lisa Ann Walter, members of the cast of "Abbott Elementary," participate in a rally in support of the actors and writers strikes at Love Park in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Actors and writers on strike rally in Philadelphia and Chicago as union action spreads
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.
FILE - Drag queen Angelica Sanchez performs in front of hundreds of people, including immigrants-rights and abortion-rights groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community from across the state, as they take part in a rally and march, May 1, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers can breathe easier now. That is because a federal judge in Florida ruled on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that his injunction blocking the state’s anti-drag law extends to all Florida venues. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Florida rulings ease concerns about drag performers at Pride parades, drag queen story hours
Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours, and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers, can breathe easier now.

The new DreamWorks land will be located where a set of KidZone attractions used to be.