FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Education

President of University of Arkansas System gets 2-year contract renewal

 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas System’s president will keep his job for two more years with no pay raise, under a contract extension approved this week.

The system’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday for the contract renewal for Donald Bobbitt, 66, who described the deal as “very fair” for all involved, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

“I’m honored and thrilled the board has this faith in me,” Bobbitt said. “I know not everyone on the board always agrees with me on everything, but I’m thankful for the honest feedback I’ve gotten.”

Other news
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season
Megan Rapinoe has announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. The announcement Saturday comes days before the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion will be heading to her fourth World Cup.
Georgian opponents of gay rights shout anti-LGBT festival slogans as they try to interfere with a pride party in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023.Hundreds of opponents of gay rights on Saturday swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event's bar. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A mob storms Tbilisi Pride Fest site, forcing the event’s cancellation
Hundreds of opponents of gay rights have swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event’s bar.
FILE - Cheese from Switzerland is presented at the fair eat'n Style in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2008. The head of the Switzerland's dairy association SMP says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
Switzerland to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time
The head of the Switzerland’s dairy association says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time.

The extension would take effect at the end of 2023. Specifics in the extension will be written by the system’s general counsel, and both Bobbitt and the board will have to approve it.

Under the new deal, there’s no salary increase for Bobbitt, who currently earns a base salary of $510,000, plus deferred compensation. It does, however, include a provision where Bobbitt could be terminated with 90 days of notice, and Bobbitt would need to give six months’ notice to depart his position, Morril Harriman, the board’s chairman, told the newspaper.

Bobbitt, who began his tenure in the role Nov. 1, 2011, has faced opposition recently over his handling of a potential affiliation between the system and the University of Phoenix, one of the nation’s largest for-profit college companies. He’s also been critiqued for last year’s search for the next chancellor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the system’s flagship.

On Thursday, Bobbitt acknowledged the public criticism of his leadership, but said it’s been overshadowed by the number of encouraging messages he’s received.

The extension also affirmed Bobbitt’s appointment as a tenured professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He can return to that role when his tenure as president ends if he wishes.