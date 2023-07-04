Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning a point from Britain's Ryan Peniston during the first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Andy Murray gets a win at Wimbledon
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
U.S. News

Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections

FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed last year, with members of three of the victims’ families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths.

Shanon Gray, an attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the stabbing victims, said the university is disregarding families’ requests that the home be left standing until after the trial of Bryan Kohberger, which is set to begin in October, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The bodies of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found last Nov. 13 at the rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with their deaths.

Other news
Seattle-area friends Dick Weaver, from left, Ray Cross, Steve Yost and Keith Beach sit in the stands before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Mariners fan travels to Giants’ waterfront ballpark, fondly remembering time there with slain son
When Mariners fan Keith Beach was asked whether he might be interested in using the seats from a friend of a friend for a big league baseball game, he immediately inquired about when and where.
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech, Nov. 8, 2022, in Maryland Heights, Mo. On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, a judge prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech.” Schmitt, who was the Missouri attorney general when the lawsuit was filed, said on Twitter that the ruling was “a huge win for the First Amendment and a blow to censorship.” (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Judge limits Biden administration in working with social media companies
A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling.
Amber Hess, lifts her daughter, Emorie Narvaez, during Harrisburg's Fourth of July Food Truck Festival at River Front Park in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed
Revelers across the nation braved heat and heavy downpours to take part in Fourth of July activities Tuesday, celebrating the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, talk with Sarah Langs, their HOPE Week honoree, on the 84th anniversary of Lou Gehrig making his famous "Luckiest Man" speech, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. Langs, one of Major League Baseball's most respected and universally liked statistical analysts, has been in a battle with ALS the last three years. Langs and women from the organization "Her ALS Story" made a pregame tour of Monument Park and the Yankees Museum. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
MLB’s Sarah Langs, who has ALS, honored at Yankees game on anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech
Sarah Langs, a beloved member of the baseball community who has Lou Gehrig’s disease, was honored at Yankee Stadium on the 84th anniversary of Gehrig’s famous “luckiest man on the face of the Earth” speech.

The owner of the property donated it to the school after the killings, and the university announced earlier this year that it was planning to demolish the home. A demolition date has not been set, but university spokesperson Jodi Walker said the school wants the house gone before the start of the fall semester.

Gray said in an email to the newspaper that the university asked for the families’ opinions “and then proceeded to ignore those opinions and pursue their own self-interests. The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest, and one of the most important, pieces of evidence in the case.”

Members of the Mogen and Kernodle families also oppose demolishing the property until after trial, the attorney said. Gray was unsure what position the Chapin family had. Members of the Chapin, Mogen and Kernodle families did not respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.

Gray also represents the Goncalves and Mogen families in tort claims filed against the university, the city of Moscow and Idaho State Police. That step preserves the families’ rights to sue the government entities if they choose in connection with the deaths of their children.

Walker said university officials have been in “regular communication” with the victims’ families since taking ownership of the house.

University attorney Kent Nelson, in correspondence with Gray, said neither the prosecution nor the defense has objected to the property being demolished. He told Gray that the university needed a “cogent argument,” citing relevant case law or rules for it to deviate from its demolition plans. Nelson requested a response by June 23.

Gray said he received the correspondence from Nelson on June 22 and did not say if he met the deadline for a response.