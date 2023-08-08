A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
In 50 years, hip-hop has transcended generations, defied norms and reshaped the cultural landscape.
50 years of hip-hop
U.S. News

University of Michigan threatens jobs of striking graduate instructors

 
Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan said striking graduate student instructors would likely lose their jobs if they don’t return to work for the fall term.

It is the latest salvo in a labor dispute that’s been ongoing since a strike by the Graduate Employees’ Organization began in March, near the end of spring term. The union negotiates on behalf of more than 2,000 members, though not all walked off the job.

Fall classes begin Aug. 28.

Graduate students still striking will “likely be removed from the system as a course instructor,” Provost Laurie McCauley said in an email Monday.

“When instructors choose not to fulfill their teaching responsibilities, it disrupts students’ education, damages the quality of instruction, and can cause other harm,” McCauley said. “This is a serious breach of the trust that our students place in us as educators and in their reliance on the institution to deliver on our educational mission.”

Union spokesman Amir Fleishmann called it an “underhanded” tactic.

“We feel confident that it is not going to work,” he told The Detroit News. “Our members are not going to be scared by these threats the university continues to make.”

The university said it recently offered annual raises of 8%, 6% and 6% over three years, plus a $1,000 bonus. The school said the union didn’t respond by last Friday.