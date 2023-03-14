Man in threats case to remain in custody on way to Wisconsin

This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office shows Arvin Mathur. The former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student threatened students, staff members and professors at the university, telling some of them via email before he traveled to the U.S. last week that he planned to kill their children, according to court documents. Mathur was in Michigan's St. Clair County Jail on Sunday, March 12, 2023 following his arrest after traveling from Copenhagen, where he has been enrolled at a university, court records and online jail records show. (St. Clair County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office shows Arvin Mathur. The former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student threatened students, staff members and professors at the university, telling some of them via email before he traveled to the U.S. last week that he planned to kill their children, according to court documents. Mathur was in Michigan's St. Clair County Jail on Sunday, March 12, 2023 following his arrest after traveling from Copenhagen, where he has been enrolled at a university, court records and online jail records show. (St. Clair County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin-Madison student will remain in custody and be transported to Wisconsin from Michigan to face a charge of making threats against people at the school.

A federal judge did not grant bond to Arvin Raj Mathur on Tuesday, four days after his arrest at a Detroit-area airport after traveling from Copenhagen.

Mathur, 32, is accused of using email to threaten graduate students, staff or professors at the Madison campus. He is a former graduate student there.

“I am coming to Madison next month and I will personally stalk and kill all of your loved ones,” Mathur said in a Feb. 23 email, according to the FBI.

In another email, he threatened to kill children and hide their flesh in “burger meat,” the FBI said.

Mathur’s attorney said he is presumed innocent.