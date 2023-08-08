FILE - People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. Authorities say a woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, while she was swimming at Rockaway beach. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
The FAA asks the FBI to consider criminal charges against 22 more unruly airline passengers

FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, a plane arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Federal officials say they're asking the FBI to consider criminal prosecution of nearly two dozen more airline passengers accused of disturbances on flights. The incidents range from sexual assault to smoking in airplane lavatories. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 that it has now referred more than 270 cases to the FBI since late 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials said Tuesday they have referred 22 more cases involving unruly passengers on airline flights to the FBI for possible criminal charges.

The allegations include sexually assaulting female passengers, attacking flight attendants, trying to break into the cockpit, making terror threats, and smoking in airplane lavatories.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incidents happened as far back as late 2021 and as recently as April of this year.

The FAA can seek fines of up to $37,000 against unruly passengers, but it lacks authority to file criminal charges; that is why the agency refers some cases to the FBI.

Reports of passengers acting up on flights peaked in 2021, with many of the roughly 6,000 incidents involving anger over a since-dropped mask requirement. The number dropped under 2,500 last year and under 1,200 so far this year, the FAA said.

The FAA said it has referred more than 270 cases to the FBI since late 2021.