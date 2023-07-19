Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
Business

Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations next week as contract deadline approaches

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Wednesday that they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Wednesday that they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Wednesday that they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Wednesday that they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Teamsters said Wednesday they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other.

The union, which represents 340,000 UPS workers, credited the picketing and rallies it’s been holding across the country for getting the delivery company back to the negotiating table before the current contract expires on July 31.

It said UPS reached out to resume negotiations.

Other news
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website, Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Netflix’s subscriber growth surges in a sign that crackdown on password sharing is paying off
Netflix enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers since the early days of the pandemic three years ago, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper subscription option are paying off.
Picketers carry signs outside Disney studios on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
‘Am I crossing picket lines if I see a movie?’ and other Hollywood strike fan questions answered
You watch movies. You watch TV. And now you’re wondering how the pitched battle — with Hollywood’s actors and writers on one side, and studios and streaming services on the other — will affect you.
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada cheer as speakers encourage the crowd while attending a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
The British Columbia port workers’ union has rejected a mediator’s agreement
The union representing port workers in the province of British Columbia has rejected a mediator’s tentative agreement meant to end a labor dispute that stopped goods moving in and out of harbors, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver.
This combination of photos shows, from left, actor Alan Alda from the series "M*A*S*H*" picketing Twentieth-Century Fox studios in Los Angeles, Aug. 6, 1980, actor Patty Duke with striking writers on the picket line at 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles on March 8, 1988, and actor John Stamos, a cast member on "the medical drama ER," supports members of the Writers Guild of America, as they strike outside the Warner Bros. Television Studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2007. (AP Photo)
This isn’t the first time Hollywood’s been on strike. Here’s how past strikes turned out
The common refrain is that there’s nothing Hollywood loves so much as its own history. But that’s a history that’s inextricable from major labor movements.

In a prepared statement, the company confirmed negations will resume next week and said it was pleased to go back and “resolve the few remaining open issues.”

Before contract talks broke down, both sides had reached tentative agreements on several issues, including installing air conditioning in more trucks and getting rid of a two-tier wage system for drivers who work weekends and earn less money. A sticking point in negotiations has been wage increases for part-time workers, who make a minimum of $16.20 an hour.

“We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country,” UPS said.

The Teamsters represent more than half of the Atlanta-based company’s workforce in the largest private-sector contract in North America. If a strike does happen, as the union has been threatening, it would be the first since a roughly two-week walkout by 185,000 workers crippled the company a quarter century ago.

On Sunday, Sean O’Brien, the head of the Teamsters, said during a webcast with union members that he has asked the White House on numerous occasions not to intervene if workers end up going on strike. Last year, President Joe Biden had intervened to avert a railroad strike and force workers to accept an agreement that wasn’t broadly accepted.

On Wednesday, more than two dozen senate democrats sent a letter to O’Brien and UPS CEO Carol Tomé pledging not to intervene in case of a strike, mirroring a similar letter sent on Monday by members of the U.S. House.

Earlier this month, UPS said it will temporarily begin training nonunion employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike.

Both sides will set dates soon as to when negations will happen next week.