Saying strike is “imminent,” UPS gets a Friday deadline from union to come up with a better contract

FILE - A United Parcel Service driver loads his truck, adjacent to a UPS Store, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Frustrated by what he called an "appalling counterproposal" earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike now appears inevitable and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
File - A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Frustrated by what he called an "appalling counterproposal" earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike now appears inevitable and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
File - A UPS logo is shown on a delivery truck in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Frustrated by what he called an "appalling counterproposal" earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike now appears inevitable and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By MATT OTT
 
Frustrated by an “appalling counterproposal” earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike is imminent and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters walked away from negotiations Wednesday, demanding that UPS give its “last, best, and final offer” no later than June 30.

Teamsters officials did not say what time the Friday deadline was or what actions it might take if it is not met.

Other news
FILE - Jessica Garcia, Erik Garcia and Meara White hold signs in support of Starbucks workers as they watch marchers in the annual Seattle Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Seattle. The union organizing Starbucks workers said Monday, June 26, 2023, that a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle. The strike will continue through this week and is expected to close or disrupt operations at more than 150 stores, Starbucks Workers United said. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Starbucks union says Pride weekend strikes closed 21 US stores
The union organizing Starbucks workers says a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle.
H&M staff protest in front of a closed H&M store in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023, to demand better conditions in a physical retail environment. More than 4,000 retail workers across Spain were called to a new round of strikes against fashion giant H&M Group on Monday, extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season. (AP Photo/Paul White)
H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores
Hundreds of retail workers have walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group.
A Starbucks sign sits above a store in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. Starbucks is denying union organizers' claims that it banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays in its U.S. stores after Target and other brands experienced backlash. The Seattle coffee giant says there has been no change to its policy and it encourages store leaders to celebrate Pride in June. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
Workers at 150 Starbucks locations will strike in the coming week over what their union says is a clash over decor supporting LGBTQ+ causes, but the company denies it’s banned any such displays and accused the union of using misinformation as a tactic in labor talks.
FILE - Numerous travelers wait for their train, in Hamburg, Germany, Central Station Friday, April 21, 2023. A German rail workers' union said Thursday, June 22, 2023 that it will hold a ballot of its members on all-out strike action after long-running pay talks with the main national railway operator broke down. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP, File)
German rail union threatens open-ended strikes over pay dispute
A German rail workers’ union says it will ask its members to vote on all-out strike action after long-running salary talks with the main national railway operator broke down.

“The largest single-employer strike in American history now appears inevitable,” said Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien, who accused UPS executives of hoarding profits instead of sharing them with workers.

“Executives at UPS, some of whom get tens of millions of dollars a year, do not care about the hundreds of thousands of American workers who make this company run,” O’Brien said.

In a brief statement, United Parcel Service said it has offered significant changes to its initial financial proposal and that “Reaching consensus requires time and serious, detailed discussion, but it also requires give-and-take from both sides.”

Negotiations on the national contract began in April. The current contract expires July 31.

Earlier this month, the Teamsters said 97% of unionized workers voted for a strike authorization, which the union urged to give it more leverage during negotiations with the company.

The Teamsters represent more than half of the company’s workforce in the largest private-sector contract in North America. If a strike occurs, it would be the first since a 15-day walkout by 185,000 workers crippled the company a quarter century ago.

UPS has pushed back on those claims by boasting that is provides workers with industry-leading pay and benefits.

Unionized UPS workers are still upset about the current contract, which they feel was forced on them by prior union leadership in 2018 based on a technicality. The contract created two hierarchies of workers with different pay scales, hours and benefits. The union wants it eliminated.

Two weeks ago, the union and the company announced they reached a tentative agreement to equip more trucks with air conditioning equipment, a major sticking point. UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.

UPS delivers around 25 million packages a day, representing about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. That’s about 10 million parcels more than it delivered each day in the years leading up to the pandemic.

UPS profits have soared since the pandemic began in 2020 as millions of Americans grew to rely on delivery to their doorstops.

Annual profits at UPS in the past two years are close to three times what they were pre-pandemic. The Atlanta company returned about $8.6 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks in 2022, and forecasts another $8.4 billion for shareholders this year.

AP Business Reporter Haleluya Hadero contributed to this report from New York.