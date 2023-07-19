Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sports

Orioles move into AL East lead, beat Dodgers 8-5 behind Urías’ 3 RBIs

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias, left, gestures as he stands on second after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game next to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50), Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he rounds the bases on his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) reaches second on a double against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts, rear right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso, right, hands Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias, left, a rosin bag during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Jason Heyward slides on the grass after making a catch on a fly ball by Baltimore Orioles' James McCann for the out during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he rounds the bases on his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) celebrates his two-run home run with Freddie Freeman (5) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By RICH DUBROFF
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles moved past the Tampa Bay Rays and into the AL East lead for the first time this season, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday behind three RBIs from Ramón Urías to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.

Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and Urías doubled twice for the Orioles (58-37), who at .611 moved into front of the Rays (60-39), who dropped .606 with a 5-1 loss at Texas. Baltimore is 50-30 following an 8-7 start while the Rays have lost 11 of 14.

The Orioles go to Tampa Bay for a four-game series starting Thursday.

Los Angeles (55-40) had won eight of nine after taking the first two games of the series. Baltimore (58-37) has not been swept in a series since May 2022.

James Outman hit an opposite-field home run in the fourth off Dean Kremer, the first home run to left at Camden Yards in 4.161 plate appearances by left-handed batters at the ballpark since the left field wall was lengthened and raised before the 2022 season.

Danny Coulombe (3-1) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Julio Urías (7-6) gave eight runs, matching his career high. The eight earned runs off the 26-year-old left-hander were a career worst.

“It just didn’t seem like he was really comfortable out there,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Just ran out of bullets. The stuff wasn’t sharp. With that, it led to some soft contact early. Didn’t have command. It was just one of those days.”

While Urías had his roughest game of the season, Coulombe had an outstanding one.

“That was his performance of the year,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “It won us the game.”

Yennier Cano worked a scoreless eighth and Félix Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save in 31 chances.

Urías’ first double keyed a four-run first for the Orioles, and his second gave them a 6-2 lead after three.

Henderson homered with two outs in the fifth to give Baltimore an 8-5 lead, his first home run off a left-hander.

“Not to be cocky, but I hope it won’t be the last one,” Henderson said.

Max Muncy hit his 22nd home run for Los Angeles.

Kremer allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Jake Marisnick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. OF Jonny Deluca was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Roberts said that LHP Clayton Kershaw, who threw a bullpen on Tuesday is progressing well. Kershaw is on the 15-day IL with left shoulder soreness. “The thought is on Friday, he’ll throw a more aggressive bullpen,” Roberts said. “If that goes well, the next progression would probably be facing some hitters.” ... Roberts said that RHP Dustin May faces “a long road back” after right elbow surgery on Tuesday. “It’s a tough one, concerning all that he’s gone through. I’m certain he’s going to work his way back,” Roberts said.

Orioles: OF Cedric Mullins was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor groin strain. The move was retroactive to Sunday. Hyde said he hoped Mullins could return when he’s eligible on July 26. To replace him on the roster, the Orioles recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A Norfolk.

MESSY FIELD

The start of the game was delayed by 41 minutes because the field wasn’t covered overnight while rain fell. The sun was shining when the delay was announced about 50 minutes before the scheduled 1:05 p.m. start.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Open a three-game series at Texas on Friday night. RHP Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.72) faces LHP Andrew Heaney (6-6, 4.43).

Orioles: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.77) opens a four-game series against Tampa Bay as the two top teams in the AL East meet on Thursday night. Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.78) starts for the Rays.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports