Uruguay suicide rate reaches new record in 2022, cementing position as outlier in region

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
World News

Uruguay suicide rate reaches new record in 2022, cementing position as outlier in region

By DANIEL POLITI
 
Share

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The suicide rate in Uruguay increased once again last year, reaching a new record and cementing the small country’s position as an outlier in the region.

The South American country’s suicide rate reached 23.3 deaths per 100,000 people in 2022, when the number of deaths by suicide totaled 823, marking an increase from the previous record of 21.6 that had been set in 2021, according to figures from Uruguay’s Health Ministry released this week.

“Suicide rates have been on the rise since the 1990s up until the present, with some minimal declines in a few years,” said Gonzalo Di Pascua, a psychologist who is a member of the Coordinator of Psychologists of Uruguay and has studied suicide extensively. “The pandemic, much like in numerous other areas of healthcare and mental health, mainly exacerbated a pre-existing trend, which was the increasing suicide rate.”

Other news
Uruguayan Stella Ferreira gets her hair died at a salon in Gualeguaychu in the Entre Rios province of Argentina, near the Uruguayan border, Friday June 30, 2023. Ferreira, from the Uruguayan town of Fray Bentos, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) away, was on a cross border shopping trip with three friends, snapping up bargains created by different exchange rates as crisis-battered Argentina’s peso has plunged against the U.S. dollar. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Bargain-hunting Uruguayans are flocking to Argentina as its peso slides. Back home, shops struggle
With its economy faltering, Argentina’s peso has plunged against the U.S. dollar and its annual inflation is nearly 116%, one of the highest rates in the world.
A model wears a creation for the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection presented in Paris, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Fendi fuses jewels and couture, as Chloe confirms Gabriela Hearst is leaving
Fendi put a fitting exclamation point on Paris couture week by drawing an A-list crowd to the opulent Palais Brongniart.
People lie next to a sign that reads in Spanish "The pillaging is unlucky" during a protest demanding urgent government solutions in the context of an ongoing water crisis, in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Salty, gritty tap water has residents of Uruguay’s capital fuming as drought empties reservoir
Residents of Uruguay’s capital are increasingly exasperated after two months of salty-tasting tap water that has damaged water heaters, boosted demand for bottled water and reportedly caused stomach ailments.
Italy's Simone Pafundi, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against South Korea during a FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinal soccer match at Diego Maradona stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Italy takes on Uruguay in U20 World Cup final with both looking to secure first title
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Italy and Uruguay will face off in the Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday with both countries seeking a first title in the tournament.

Uruguay is by far an outlier in the Americas, where the average suicide rate was nine per 100,000 people in 2019, according to the latest available numbers by the World Health Organization.

The high suicide rate in Uruguay contrasts with the way that the country is often seen as a paragon of economic stability in the southern cone. Uruguay enjoys the highest ranking of all South American countries in the United Nations’ World Happiness Ranking, coming in at 28, compared to 49 for Brazil and 52 for Argentina.

Yet the two Uruguay neighbors have far lower suicide rates, with Argentina recording 8.4 per 100,000 people in 2019 and Brazil, 6.9.

Eduardo Katz, who leads the mental health department at Uruguay’s State Health Services Administration, says part of the disparity may be due at least in part to “underreporting in neighboring countries.” Although he admits that hardly tells the full story.

“Another very important factor is that there is little adherence to religion in Uruguay” compared to neighboring countries, Katz said, noting that the view of suicide as a sin “also creates a sense of restraint and deterrence.”

Experts also speculate that Uruguay’s small population – totaling some 3 million – makes it more difficult for people who are facing mental health challenges to seek out help due to fear that they will be judged by members of their community.

“We’re few and we all know each other,” Katz said.

There’s also a strong stigma against asking for help.

“Uruguay continues to have the prejudice that mental health services are for the crazy,” Di Pascua said. “There’s still a lot of prejudice in terms of talking about mental health, and even more so when we talk about suicide.”

That is even more pronounced in rural areas, which have the highest rates of suicide, and among men, who make up almost eight-in-10 of total suicides in the country.

“A man is less likely to speak out when he feels down because he faces a social interdiction, a social prohibition due to the false machismo that exists of saying ‘I’m sad,’ ‘I feel bad’,” Katz said. “It’s seen as a symbol of weakness.”

Despite years of high suicide rates, Katz said only recently has Uruguay started to change its approach to tackle the scourge.

The healthcare system has not prioritized “reducing the demand, meaning working on prevention,” Katz said. “That’s what we’re starting to do now.”

Di Pascua, for his part, said Uruguay has long had a “very individual focus on the person who carries out the attempt and not in a solution that is more community-oriented.”

Despite the recent change in focus, there’s little optimism that it will lead to immediate changes in the country’s high rates of suicide.

“Obviously there’s no magic wand that can reverse this type of trend overnight. This will take quite some time,” Katz said. “It’s very challenging to reverse a trend, but I have faith that we’ll achieve it.”