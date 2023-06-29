US says Armenia and Azerbaijan have made ‘further progress’ toward a peace deal

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Washington News

US says Armenia and Azerbaijan have made ‘further progress’ toward a peace deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov-Camera, left, and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
1 of 2 | 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov-Camera, left, and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov-Camera, left, and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
2 of 2 | 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov-Camera, left, and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MATTHEW LEE
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Armenia and Azerbaijan have made “further progress” toward a peace agreement in three days of U.S.-hosted talks between the two former Soviet republics that have repeatedly clashed over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Wrapping up discussions between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday, Blinken said the two sides had shown a willingness to negotiate seriously with the goal of reaching a deal. But, he stressed that “hard work” remains to be done.

“I appreciate further progress toward this shared objective of an agreement to include agreement on some additional articles as well as a deepening understanding of the positions on outstanding issues, as well as the recognition that there remains hard work to be done to try to reach a final agreement,” Blinken said at the end of the closed-door talks at the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute in northern Virginia.

Other news
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures speaking to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union Forum at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin reports progress in talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying only technical issues remain
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that “strictly technical” issues remain in resolving one of the main disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbors that fought a war over a contested territory.
In this image taken from a video provided by the Italian Finance Police, an Italian finance police officer indicates to his dog where to search for cocaine among a load of bananas, at the port of Gioia Tauro, southern Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The finance police say they have seized a shipment of more than 2,700 kilos (about 3 tons) of cocaine hidden under some 70 tons of bananas in two containers shipped by sea from Ecuador, that could have brought traffickers a potential value of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) in street sales. (Guardia di Finanza via AP)
Italian police dog with fine nose for cocaine sniffs out drugs hidden in banana shipment
Italian authorities say customs police and a dog with a fine nose for cocaine found more than 2,700 kilos (about 3 tons) of the drug hidden in 70 tons of boxed bananas shipped from Ecuador.
In this image taken from a video provided by the Italian Finance Police, an Italian finance police officer indicates to his dog where to search for cocaine among a load of bananas, at the port of Gioia Tauro, southern Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The finance police say they have seized a shipment of more than 2,700 kilos (about 3 tons) of cocaine hidden under some 70 tons of bananas in two containers shipped by sea from Ecuador, that could have brought traffickers a potential value of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) in street sales. (Guardia di Finanza via AP)
Italian police dog with fine nose for cocaine sniffs out drugs hidden in banana shipment
Italian authorities say customs police and a dog with a fine nose for cocaine found more than 2,700 kilos (about 3 tons) of the drug hidden in 70 tons of boxed bananas shipped from Ecuador.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US: ‘tangible progress’ in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Armenia and Azerbaijan have made “tangible progress” in four days of U.S.

“We look forward to continuing this process in the weeks ahead to take advantage of the momentum that we’ve helped achieve through these meetings,” he said. “I very much appreciate the spirit of candor, openness, directness that everyone has exhibited. That is the way ultimately to reach understanding and finally to reach agreement.”

Neither Mirzoyan nor Bayramov spoke at the event. The latest talks were the second round of negotiations the U.S. has hosted between the two sides. Similar talks have been hosted by the European Union and Russia.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that only “strictly technical” issues remain in resolving one of the main disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that the two sides had agreed to recognize each other’s territorial integrity. Putin spoke on Sunday in Moscow after meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss a dispute over a winding road called the Lachin Corridor, which is the only authorized connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Aliyev and Pashinyan, taking part in a broader regional summit that Putin hosted, had lashed out at each other for their positions regarding the corridor. But Putin said that on the “principal issues, there is an agreement,” and later said all that remained were “surmountable obstacles,” calling them differences in terminology and “strictly technical.” He said representatives of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan would meet in a week to try to resolve the differences.

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region smaller than the U.S. state of Delaware, in 2020 that killed more than 6,000 people. The war ended in a Russia-brokered armistice under which Armenia relinquished territories surrounding the region. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan, but ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia had controlled the region and surrounding territories since 1994.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly alleged that Armenians have used the Lachin Corridor to bring weapons and ammunition into Nagorno-Karabakh in violation of the armistice terms.