Army vet to be sworn in as McCandless police officer

The new police officer hired by the Town of McCandless is scheduled to be sworn in by council during its Aug. 27 meeting.

Council voted unanimously at its July 23 meeting to hire Carl F. Yeaney, 32, as a police officer.

Yeaney is a native of Erie and earned a bachelor of science degree in Crime, Law and Justice from Penn State University in 2007.

While in college, Yeaney received an ROTC commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army as a military police officer.

In 2009 he completed a 1-year deployment to Iraq as a platoon leader with the 218th MP Co., which trained and certified Iraqi police forces.

After returning from Iraq, Yeaney earned a master’s of arts degree in Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster’s University in St. Louis, Mo.

Following completion of graduate school in 2011, Yeaney served a year-long deployment to Afghanistan as an operations officer for the 10th Sustainment Brigade, which was responsible for coordinating U.S. Force logistical support for nearly a quarter of the country.

Since 2014, Yeaney has been working as a police officer for the City of Pittsburgh.