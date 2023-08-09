Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall
Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
Russia-Ukraine war
Henry Ruggs sentenced
Live updates: Maui wildfires
U.S. News

Connecticut man charged with assaulting law enforcement in US Capitol attack

 
Share

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday and charged with several federal crimes, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Benjamin Cohen, 21, of Westport, also faces a felony count of civil disorder and several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.

He appeared Wednesday in federal court in Connecticut.

A person answering the phone at Cohen’s home in Westport declined to comment before hanging up.

Other news
FILE - In this photo taken sometime in the early 2000s provided by Kymberly Hobbs, Hobbs poses next to her brother, Charles Givens. The Virginia Department of Corrections, under scrutiny over the death of inmate Givens in a case that has raised wider concerns about conditions at a southwest Virginia prison, is refusing Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, to release public records documenting inmate complaints about the facility. (Courtesy of Kymberly Hobbs via AP, File)
Virginia prison officials won’t divulge complaints about facility where inmate died
Elisha Yered, 22, right, is led handcuffed by officers during an appearance at the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Yered is one of two Israeli settlers arrested on suspicion of involvement in the killing of a Palestinian man in the West Bank on Friday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli settler accused of involvement in killing of Palestinian moved to house arrest
FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion in this June 1, 2017 photo. The milling company has agreed to pay $940,000 to settle allegations of multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion six years ago. The Justice Department announced the settlement Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin corn mill agrees to pay $940,000 to settle permit violations

According to the Justice Department, Cohen was identified among the crowd of rioters who breached a police line at the Capitol. He was caught on camera making physical contact with the group of officers by pushing and shoving them with his hands as the crowd surges forward, prosecutors said.

Cohen is later seen rushing toward the officers again, shoving and striking officers with his hands and standing in the crowd of rioters, where he can be heard shouting, “Our House!”

Later, Cohen is seen entering a tunnel at the Capitol and joining other rioters in what prosecutors describe as a concerted “heave-ho” effort against the police line, according to court documents.

He also was photographed and taped inside an office inside the Capitol and leaving that office through a broken window, prosecutors said.

Cohen is among more than 1,100 people charged in the riot, including more than 350 who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.