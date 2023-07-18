A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
World News

Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials amid US push to stabilize rocky relations

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
1 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
2 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
3 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, attends a meeting with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
4 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, attends a meeting with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi, third right, attends a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, not pictured, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
5 of 16 | 

Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi, third right, attends a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, not pictured, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, third left, attends a meeting with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi, not pictured, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
6 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, third left, attends a meeting with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi, not pictured, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends a meeting with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
7 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends a meeting with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
8 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
9 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi, center, attends a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, not pictured, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
10 of 16 | 

Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi, center, attends a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, not pictured, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
11 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate gets into a vehicle at a hotel as he heads to meet Chinese officials in Beijing, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Kerry is holding talks with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing as the U.S. seeks to restore contacts with China that were disrupted by disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and territorial claims. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
12 of 16 | 

John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate gets into a vehicle at a hotel as he heads to meet Chinese officials in Beijing, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Kerry is holding talks with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing as the U.S. seeks to restore contacts with China that were disrupted by disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and territorial claims. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
13 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
14 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
15 of 16 | 

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, center left, attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, center right, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
16 of 16 | 

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, center left, attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, center right, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told China’s top diplomat on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s administration is “very committed” to stabilizing relations between the world’s two biggest economies, as the countries seek to restart high-level contacts.

On his second day of talks in Beijing, Kerry met with the ruling Communist Party’s head of foreign relations Wang Yi, telling him Biden hoped the two countries could “achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world.”

Ties between the countries have hit a historic low amid disputes over tariffs, access to technology, human rights and China’s threats against self-governing Taiwan.

Other news
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, left, shakes hands with Taiwan's Vice President in William Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
China criticizes the upcoming US visit of Taiwan’s presidential front-runner
China is criticizing an upcoming stopover in the United States by Taiwan’s vice president and presidential front-runner William Lai as a challenge to its territorial integrity, while Taiwan says it’s merely a transit stop.
FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks after a news conference given by China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10, 2021. Kerry was holding talks Monday, July 17, 2023, with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing as the U.S. seeks to restore contacts amid disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and territorial claims. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Climate envoy John Kerry is in China for talks the U.S. hopes will raise relations from historic low
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is holding talks with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing as the U.S. seeks to restore contacts with China that were disrupted by disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and territorial claims.
FILE - Shoppers walk past the Italian jewelry and luxury goods store, Bulgari in Beverly Hills, Calif, Thursday April 2, 2015. Italian luxury brand Bulgari is the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Bulgari apologizes to China for listing Taiwan as a country after online backlash
Italian luxury brand Bulgari is the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
Paraguay’s president-elect recommits to ties as Taiwan’s last ally in South America
Paraguay’s president-elect, Santiago Pena, has committed to maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan, going against a trend of Taipei’s diplomatic allies switching their allegiance to China.

In his opening remarks, Wang said the sides had suffered from a lack of communication, but that China believes through renewed dialogue “we can find a proper solution to any problems.”

“Sometimes, small problems can become big problems,” Wang said, adding that dialogue must be conducted on an “equal basis.”

That was an apparent reference to U.S. criticism of China’s aggressive foreign policy, rights abuses against Muslim and Buddhist minorities and travel sanctions against officials ranging from the Beijing-appointed leader of Hong Kong to the country’s defense minister.

China broke off some mid- and high-level contacts with the Biden administration last August, including over climate issues, to show its anger with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. China claims the island as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, threatening to draw the U.S. into a major conflict in a region crucial to the global economy.

Kerry is the third senior Biden administration official in recent weeks to travel to China for meetings with their counterparts following Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Kerry said he appreciated the opportunity to “change our relationship for the better” and that Biden is “very committed to stability within this relationship and also to achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world.”

Biden “values his relationship with President Xi (Jinping), and I think President Xi values his relationship with President Biden, and I know he looks forward to being able to move forward and change the dynamic,” Kerry said.

Kerry later paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Premier Li Qiang, the party’s second-ranking official, who told him China and the U.S. should cooperate more closely on the “extremely large challenge” posed by global warming. No meeting has been set with Xi, and China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been absent from public sight for three weeks.

There was no immediate comment on Kerry’s Monday meeting with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua in the first extensive face-to-face climate discussions between representatives of the world’s two worst climate polluters after a nearly yearlong hiatus.

China leads the world in producing and consuming coal, and has proceeded with building new plants that add tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere annually, while also expanding the use of renewables such as solar and wind power.

China has pledged to level off carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. The U.S. and the European Union have urged China to adopt more ambitious reduction targets.

As with the U.S. and Europe, China has seen record stretches of high temperatures that have threatened crops and prompted cities to open Cold War-era bomb shelters to help residents escape the heat.

U.S. lawmakers have faulted China for refusing to make bigger cuts in climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions, along with the country’s insistence that it is still a developing economy that produces far less pollution per capita and should be exempted from the climate standards adopted by developed Western economies.

Biden and Xi spent days together when both were their countries’ vice presidents and met in November at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. However, no state visits have been held following the COVID-19 outbreak and no plans have been announced for their next face-to-face meeting.