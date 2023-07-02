FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
Climate

Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday

Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
1 of 5 | 

Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Grace McDoniel takes a picture of Brooke Kaseff under the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
2 of 5 | 

Grace McDoniel takes a picture of Brooke Kaseff under the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
3 of 5 | 

Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A dog walks along the path north of the pier under the sun, in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
4 of 5 | 

A dog walks along the path north of the pier under the sun, in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lilly Valdovinos, left, takes a picture of Brooke Kaseff, center, and Grace McDoniel under the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
5 of 5 | 

Lilly Valdovinos, left, takes a picture of Brooke Kaseff, center, and Grace McDoniel under the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday.

In Arizona’s largest metro area, Phoenix and surrounding communities flirted with a high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsuis) on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix is forecasting 116 degrees for Monday, just two degrees off the record high for that date set in 1907, before temperatures drop a few degrees for the next three days.

Other news
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Heavy rains flood Chicago roads and force NASCAR to cut short a downtown street race
Heavy rains have flooded Chicago streets and forced the cancellation of a NASCAR race set to run through the city’s downtown.
A pilot maneuvers Cal Fire tanker 85 from the Sonoma Air Attack Base for a drop on the right flank of the San Antonio Fire, west of Petaluma, Ca., Friday, June 30, 2023. California is in the middle of a heat wave during the long Fourth of July weekend. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
A heat wave is scorching America’s southern half as the Fourth of July holiday approaches
Dangerous heat levels kicked in again Saturday for much of the southern United States as temperatures throughout the weekend were expected to reach a scorching 100 degrees Fahrenheit or even higher in several states.
Jana Brough walks across pink-hued snow at Tony Grove Lake on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, near Logan, Utah. The snow's color has piqued the curiosities of hikers and campers throughout Utah this summer (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
‘Watermelon snow’ piques curiosities in Utah after abnormally wet winter
The presence of pinkish snow in the Rocky Mountains is piquing the curiosities of hikers, campers and photo-seekers this summer and raising a host of questions about nature, health and climate.
Lucas Harrington, age 7, cools off in a mister at Kauffman Stadium as temperatures approach 100 degrees fahrenheit before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Heat waves like the one that’s killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring
Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common.

In Nevada, the first excessive heat warning of the summer runs through Monday evening for the Las Vegas metro area. Daytime cooling centers are open across the region.

It was 102 degrees Friday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, ending a 294-day stretch of temperatures staying below 100.

The high in central Las Vegas was near 112 degrees Sunday, with 113 predicted for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat wave baking much of interior California was expected to push the mercury past 105 degrees (40 Celsius) across the agricultural heart of the state.

A record of 111 degrees (44 Celsius) was marked Saturday in Paso Robles, surpassing a high of 107 (41 Celsius) set in 2013.

In Southern California, excessive heat warnings and advisories were extended through Monday for inland areas east of Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, the heat and severe weather remained a concern throughout the U.S. southeast.

Heat advisories remained in effect throughout the southeast Sunday while a severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 8 p.m. for parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the region on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said 31 cows died in the northern Alabama town of Berlin during Saturday’s severe weather when lightning struck the tree they were hiding under.