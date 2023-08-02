American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist, centre, embraces teammate Madelen Janogy after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Women’s World Cup: Sweden will face the US
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing
World News

American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says

Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge has been ordered by a judge in Scotland to be returned to the U.S. The man known as Nicholas Rossi was ordered extradited Wednesday after fighting the case for nearly two years. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge has been ordered by a judge in Scotland to be returned to the U.S. The man known as Nicholas Rossi was ordered extradited Wednesday after fighting the case for nearly two years. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge has been ordered by a judge in Scotland to be returned to the U.S. The man known as Nicholas Rossi was ordered extradited Wednesday after fighting the case for nearly two years. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge has been ordered by a judge in Scotland to be returned to the U.S. The man known as Nicholas Rossi was ordered extradited Wednesday after fighting the case for nearly two years. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
By BRIAN MELLEY
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah can be extradited to the U.S., a judge in Scotland ruled Wednesday, calling the man “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

The wanted man known in Scotland as Nicholas Rossi fought his return since being arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19. He repeatedly appeared in court — and in several television interviews — in a wheelchair using an oxygen mask and insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight who had never set foot on American soil.

But judge Norman McFadyen of Edinburgh Sheriff Court had previously dismissed the fugitive’s claims of mistaken identity as “implausible” and “fanciful” after the man claimed he had been framed by authorities who had tattooed him and surreptitiously taken his fingerprints while he was in a coma to connect him to Rossi.

“I concluded that the evidence of the requested person was unreliable to the extent that I would not be prepared to accept any statement of fact made by him unless it was independently supported,” McFadyen said.

Other news
This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows James Phillip Barnes. The Florida man is set to be executed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 after dropping all appeals in the 1988 slaying of a woman who was sexually assaulted and beaten to death with a hammer, her body set ablaze in her own bed. James Phillip Barnes is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison in Starke. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP)
Florida set to execute inmate James Phillip Barnes in nurse’s 1988 hammer killing
FILE - Brazil's Dani Alves practices during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 4, 2022. A judge has decided to indict Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves following an investigation into sexual assault accusations against him, a Spanish court said Monday, July 31, 2023. The judge concluded the investigation and found evidence of wrongdoing by Alves, who has been in jail since being provisionally detained in January on accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain
FILE - DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston speaks during a news conference in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur, Ga., Oct. 14, 2019. Boston is one of four district attorneys challenging a Georgia law creating a commission to discipline and remove prosecutors in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, file)
Georgia prosecutors are suing to strike down a new law that hamstrings their authority

Scottish government ministers will review McFadyen’s ruling to determine whether to issue an extradition order.

U.S. authorities said Rossi is one of several aliases the 35-year-old has used and that his legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, who faces a 2008 rape charge in Utah.

Alahverdian is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, according to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt. His office said it found complaints alleging Alahverdian abused and threatened women in other states.

Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is wanted there for failing to register as a sex offender. The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.

Alahverdian, who grew up in Rhode Island, was an outspoken critic of the state’s Department of Children, Youth and Families. He testified before state lawmakers that he was sexually abused and tortured in foster care.

Three years ago, he told media in Rhode Island he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live. An obituary published online claimed he died Feb. 29, 2020.

About a year later, Rhode Island state police, along with Alahverdian’s former lawyer and his former foster family, cast doubt on whether he had died.

Rossi fired six lawyers and had tried unsuccessfully to dismiss his latest attorney, Mungo Bovey, who sought to delay proceedings Wednesday.

Bovey argued that extraditing Rossi would be a “flagrant breach” of his human rights.

In a video link from jail, the man known in the U.K. courts as Rossi was doubled over and claimed to be sick. He did not answer when asked if he was Rossi.

The judge said he had appeared voluntarily, but in an outburst, the man, said guards used physical force to put him before the camera and he called the judge “a disgrace to justice.”

The prosecutor has said the inmate did not suffer from any condition that would prevent his extradition.

During a hearing in June, the jailed man said the muscles in his legs had atrophied so much that he needed a wheelchair and couldn’t lift his arms over his head.

Psychiatrists who examined him found no signs of acute mental illness and a doctor questioned his need for a wheelchair, saying his legs were strong and athletic. Dr. Barbara Mundweil said she had seen video of him kicking a prison officer in the face.