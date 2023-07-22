Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Kiara Romero wins US Girls’ Junior at the US Air Force Academy

 
AIR FORCE ACADEMY. Colo. (AP) — Kiara Romero won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship on Saturday, outlasting Rianne Malixi 1-up in the 36-final at the U.S. Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club.

The 17-year-old Romero, from San Jose, California, took the lead with a par on the 31st — the 121-yard 13th hole on the Blue Course — and halved the final five holes with pars.

An incoming freshman at Oregon, Romero earned spots in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania and the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Both finalists are exempt next month in the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Los Angeles.

United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts after putting on the 6th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/=0065cd=)
Scheffler and Homa get distracted by TV screen and spectators at the British Open
Scottie Scheffler was preparing to hit a shot at the par-5 fifth hole at Royal Liverpool when he heard someone in the distance talking about his game.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Rory McIlroy’s drought in majors set to stretch to a 10th year as putter stays cold at British Open
Rory McIlroy’s drought in the majors is set to stretch into a 10th year and it’s a cold putter that is again to blame.
United States' Brian Harman, right and England's Tommy Fleetwood look down the 14th hole from the tee during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead over Young
Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it.
England's Matt Fitzpatrick play from the rough on the 16th hole during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Fitzpatrick brothers giving their parents some tough choices at British Open
Alex Fitzpatrick might be about to come out of his big brother’s shadow at the British Open. He is defying his world ranking of No. 561 and the pressure of playing his first major to move into contention after a 6-under 65 in his third round.

The 16-year-old Malixi was trying to become the second player from the Philippines to win the event, following Princes Mary Superal in 2014.

Malixi had a 2-up lead through seven, and Romero won Nos. 9 and 10 to tie. Malixi took Nos. 12 and 16 for another 2-up lead, and Romero rallied to tie it with par wins on Nos. 18 and 22. Romero won the par-4 26th with a par for her first lead, and Malixi tied it with a par on the par-4 28th.

