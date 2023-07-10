FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Politics

US intelligence assessment says Iran not currently developing nuclear weapons

FILE - In this photo released by the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, visits an exhibition of the country's nuclear achievements, at his office compound in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 11, 2023. A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment but has ramped up activities that could help it develop them. The assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released Monday, July 10, says Iran has moved to increase its capacity to produce an atomic bomb since 2020 but has stopped short of that so far. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Via AP, File)

By MATTHEW LEE
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment but has ramped up activities that could help it develop them.

The assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released Monday says Iran has moved to increase its capacity to produce an atomic bomb since 2020 but has stopped short of that so far.

The findings corresponded with previous U.S. assessments about Iran’s nuclear program, although many in Congress and elsewhere have been skeptical of those.

A company sign is posted outside the office of Western Distributing Company, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Bismarck, N.D. The company and two affiliates are gambling equipment distributors whom North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley accused in April of violating the state's gambling laws and regulations, a complaint that resulted in a recent settlement that included a $125,000 fine and acknowledgment of wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Settlement stands in North Dakota gambling case after company retracts scrutinized email
A recent settlement between North Dakota’s attorney general and three gambling equipment distributors will stand after their main company retracted an email the AG scrutinized for possibly violating the settlement.
FILE — Emanuel Lopes, center, is escorted into court on day one of his trial at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Thursday June 8, 2023, on charges for the 2018 murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial Monday, July 10, 2023, in the case of Lopes, who is accused of shooting Chesna, and Adams, July 15, 2018. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)
Mistrial for man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer and a bystander
A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a police officer and an innocent bystander after the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.
This 2015 photo provided by Chris Connell shows Fred S. Hoffman in Alexandria, Va. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died. Hoffman was 100. (Chris Connell via AP)
Longtime AP Pentagon reporter Fred Hoffman, who was lauded for his Vietnam coverage, dies at 100
Fred S. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died.
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state's second acting attorney general following Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor’s office announced Monday, July 10. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.

The Biden administration has been defending its desire to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, since it first took office. That effort has been complicated in recent months by the suspension of its chief negotiator, Rob Malley, who was placed on unpaid leave last month pending an investigation into claims he mishandled classified information.

“Iran is not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device,” according to the two-page unclassified synopsis of the report.

However, Iran is also pursuing “research and development activities that would bring it closer to producing the fissile material needed for completing a nuclear device following a decision to do so,” the report said.

In that regard, Iran continues to violate the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal regarding uranium enrichment that it agreed to with world powers, the report said. The Trump administration withdrew from that agreement in 2018.

“Iran continues to increase the size and enrichment level of its uranium stockpile beyond JCPOA limits,” the report said, adding that it also continues to exceed JCPOA restrictions on advanced centrifuge research and development.

These findings have been generally supported by inspections from the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In addition to the nuclear findings, the U.S. intelligence report said that Iranian ballistic missile programs continue to pose a significant threat to countries around the Middle East. “Iran has emphasized improving the accuracy, lethality, and reliability of its missiles,” it said.