US Open at a glance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brief look at the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club:

THE CHAMPION: Wyndham Clark shot an even-par 70 to finish at 10-under 270 and win his first major title.

RUNNER-UP: Rory McIlroy also shot 70 and ended up one shot behind Clark.

ALSO EVEN: Scottie Scheffler also shot 70 to finish where he started, three shots out of the lead.

SEEING ORANGE: Third-round co-leader Rickie Fowler never got rolling. Dressed in his trademark neon orange, he blocked his first drive into the rough and made par on the reachable par-5 opening hole. He shot 75 and finished in a tie for fifth.

LOW AGAIN: Tommy Fleetwood shot his second 63 in the U.S. Open. This one vaulted him into a tie for fifth. His other one, in the final round in 2018 at Shinnecock, left him one shot short of winner Brooks Koepka.

SEE YA NEXT YEAR: Tour rookie Austin Eckroat, who had to go through qualifying to make the field, shot a 65 to finish at 3 under. Several hours later, when Dustin Johnson bogeyed the 18th hole, Eckroat moved up into a tie for 10th, which gives him an automatic invite to next year’s Open at Pinehurst.

NOTEWORTHY: Clark joins Lucas Glover (2009), Lee Janzen (1993) and Orville Moody (1969) as the only players in the last 100 years to win the U.S. Open the first time they made the cut.

KEY STATISTIC: The scoring average of 71.76 for the week was the lowest in U.S. Open history.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Clark’s shot to within 20 feet from 282 yards on the par-5 14th set him up for a birdie that opened his lead to three shots.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “All I really wish is that my mom could be here and I could just hug her and we could celebrate together. But I know she’s proud of me.” — Clark speaking about his mother, Lise, who died of breast cancer in 2013.

UP NEXT: The fourth and final major of the year is the British Open at Royal Liverpool from July 20-23.

