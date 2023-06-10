US OPEN ’23: A brief summation of first US Open in LA in 75 years

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

US OPEN ’23: A brief summation of first US Open in LA in 75 years

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brief look at the 123rd U.S. Open, the first time in 75 years it goes to Los Angeles:

Dates: June 15-18.

Site: The Los Angeles Country Club (North).

FILE - Robert Mason, a 56-year-old homeless man, warms up a piece of doughnut over a bonfire he set to keep himself warm on Skid Row in Los Angeles, on Feb. 14, 2023. The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year in the latest marker of how deep the crisis is of people sleeping in cars, encampments or shelters in California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Number of homeless residents in Los Angeles County jumps by 9% in annual count
The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year.
Drone pilot John Savage flies the hexacopter drone loaded with anti-mosquito bacterial spore pellets at the San Joaquin Marsh Reserve at University of California in Irvine, Calif., on June 27, 2023. The drone is the latest technology deployed by the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District to attack mosquitoes developing in marshes, wetlands, large ponds and parks. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
Drone deployed to fight mosquitoes in Southern California
Southern California is seeing a spike in the region’s mosquito population following winter’s heavy rains, and drone technology is being used to combat the potential spread of disease.
This undated photo released by Redondo Beach Police Department investigators shows Catherine Parker-Johnson. More than two decades after a woman's body was found at a construction site near Los Angeles, police have identified her as Parker-Johnson, a mother who last had contact with her family in 1981. Redondo Beach police said Friday, June 23, 2023, that Parker-Johnson's remains were identified earlier this year through DNA comparisons with her daughter and sister. She had not been reported missing, and there is now an active homicide investigation into her death. (Redondo Beach Police Department via AP)
Police identify woman whose body was found at a California construction site in 2001
More than two decades after a woman’s body was found at a construction site near Los Angeles, police have identified her as a mother who last had contact with her family in 1981.
KC Tenants, a nonprofit tenants union, protest at the Tenant Takeover at Ilus W. Davis Park in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 8, 2022. Four years and one pandemic later, KC Tenants is a nonprofit tenants union with a budget that grew almost twentyfold and a track record of advocacy victories. For instance, the group got its bill of rights enacted by the city and is working to make sure all tenants have the right to a lawyer when facing evictions. (Sam Blaufuss via AP)
Foundations buoy a new movement of renters’ activism
After years of rising rents, a group of Kansas City, Missouri, renters came together in 2019 to form KC Tenants, armed with an annual budget of $30,000 and demands for a bill of rights to protect renters from rising prices, unjust evictions, and landlord abuse.

Length: 7,421 yards.

Par: 70.

Cut: Top 60 and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 156 players.

Purse: TBA. Last year: $17.5 million.

Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick.

Last year: Matt Fitzpatrick of England hit 9-iron from a bunker in the 18th fairway that set up a par and a closing 2-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris at The Country Club. Fitzpatrick joined Jack Nicklaus (Pebble Beach) as the only players to win a U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open on the same course. Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline in 2013. Scheffler and Zalatoris each had birdie chances on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff.

Open debut: Los Angeles Country Club is the third course in the last nine years to host a U.S. Open for the first time. Unlike Erin Hills (2017) and Chambers Bay (2015), LACC has been promised another U.S. Open before hosting its first one.

Last national event at LACC: The U.S. won the Walker Cup in 2017. Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa were the only players from that American team that will be at the U.S. Open.

Last U.S. Open in Los Angeles: Ben Hogan won in 1948 at Riviera.

LIVING it up: LIV Golf players Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson tied for second in the Masters, and Koepka won the PGA Championship. LIV has had three players finish in the top 10 in each of the two majors this year.

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods has missed the last three U.S. Open. He is unlikely to play the rest of the season while recovering from ankle surgery.

Grand slam: Phil Mickelson needs to win the U.S. Open for the career Grand Slam. In his previous eight tries at the career slam, he has not finished in the top 25. He holds the U.S. record with six runner-up finishes.

Noteworthy: The U.S. Open has not been decided in a playoff since 2008, the longest stretch of the four majors.

Quoteworthy: “West Coast U.S. Opens always deliver for some reason.” -- Rory McIlroy.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (USA Network), 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NBC); Saturday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (NBC).

Streaming: (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (Peacock).

