A US Open match was delayed when a spectator got medical attention during the first game

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open quarterfinal between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova was delayed for about eight minutes in the first game Wednesday night when a spectator needed medical attention in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys was serving at deuce when action was halted. The chair umpire announced to the crowd that first-aid responders had been called. Tournament referee Jake Garner went out to check on the person, who was in the lower-level seats.

During the delay, Keys brought two fresh towels and a bottle of water to where the spectator was.

Eventually, the person was carried out and action resumed.

The temperature approached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on Wednesday afternoon in Flushing Meadows.

Vondrousova won Wimbledon in July. Keys was the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2017.

___

