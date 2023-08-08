FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Sports

Total US Open prize money and player compensation hits a record $65 million

FILE - Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million, the U.S. Tennis Association said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, noting that number is boosted by increases in the amount of expenses covered.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million, the U.S. Tennis Association said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, noting that number is boosted by increases in the amount of expenses covered.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million, the U.S. Tennis Association said Tuesday, noting that the number is boosted by increases in the amount of expenses covered.

Last year’s total payout was about $60 million.

Play in the main draws for singles begins on Aug. 28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and closes with the women’s final on Sept. 10 and the men’s final on Sept. 11.

This is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the sport’s first event to pay women and men the same, and both singles champions will get $3 million in 2023. That represents a jump of about 15% from last year’s $2.6 million but remains below the pre-pandemic paycheck of $3.9 million that went to each winner in 2019.

Players losing in earlier rounds do get a bump: Those exiting in the first round of singles, for example, will receive $81,500 — up from $80,000 in 2022 and from $58,000 in 2019.

In doubles, the champions will get $700,000 per team, up from $688,000 in 2022.

The USTA is providing more expense money for women and men in qualifying and main-draw singles, doubles and mixed doubles and wheelchair events.

That includes giving competitors $1,000 travel vouchers for the first time; providing a second free room in an official tournament hotel to everyone instead of just one room or, if they prefer, a stipend of $600 per day (up from $300) to be used for other housing; increased meal allowances; and racket stringing.

Subtract that from the total compensation being paid out, and the prize money based on results at the U.S. Open is about $60 million, the most at any Grand Slam tournament this year.

Based on currency exchange figures at the times of the events, Wimbledon offered about $56.5 million in prizes, the French Open about $54 million and the Australian Open about $53 million.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis