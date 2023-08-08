Postal Service reduces air cargo by 90% over 2 years as part of cost-cutting effort

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
REMOVES INCORRECT SECOND SENTENCE FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
2023 MTV VMA nominations
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News

Postal Service reduces air cargo by 90% over 2 years as part of cost-cutting effort

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has reduced its volume of shipments by aircraft by 90% over two years, putting the service on course to save $1 billion in annual transportation costs, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday.

Shifting packages and envelopes from air cargo to ground transportation was part of DeJoy’s larger plan to improve the Postal Service’s financial health.

More than 95% of first-class mail and 95% of first-class packages are currently moving through the postal service’s ground transportation system, he said.

It is part of DeJoy’s broader effort to reduce operating costs, increase revenue from packages, and ensure timely deliveries, along with adjusting postage costs to mitigate inflation and expanding delivery points over the next 17 months.

Those efforts will have to continue after the Postal Service on Tuesday reported a projected $6 billion in unplanned costs this year because of inflation, unexpected retirement costs and other factors, he told the Board of Governors.

“We continue to manage the costs within our control, such as by reducing work hours by 6 million hours compared to the same quarter last year and by focusing on transportation and other operating costs,” Chief Financial Officer Joseph Corbett said.

DeJoy also reported that the Postal Service opened its first regional distribution center in Richmond, Virginia, and plans to open nine more regional centers, 27 local processing centers and 60 additional sorting and delivery centers.

That marks the start of eradicating over $20 billion of deferred maintenance and preparing the Postal Service for the next 30 years, he said.