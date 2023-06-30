Rod Pampling leads the US Senior Open at punishing SentryWorld

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
Sports

Rod Pampling leads the US Senior Open at punishing SentryWorld

Retief Goosen watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
1 of 8 | 

Retief Goosen watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rod Pampling watches an approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
2 of 8 | 

Rod Pampling watches an approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Stricker swings left-handed to get his ball out from behind a tree on the 10th hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
3 of 8 | 

Steve Stricker swings left-handed to get his ball out from behind a tree on the 10th hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Stricker hits out of a greenside bunker on the 10th hole during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
4 of 8 | 

Steve Stricker hits out of a greenside bunker on the 10th hole during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mike Small pitches onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wisc. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
5 of 8 | 

Mike Small pitches onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wisc. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miguel Angel Jiménez hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wisc. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
6 of 8 | 

Miguel Angel Jiménez hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wisc. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spectators look on as Padraig Harrington, Rusty Strawn and Darren Clarke read the 16th green before making their putts during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wisc. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
7 of 8 | 

Spectators look on as Padraig Harrington, Rusty Strawn and Darren Clarke read the 16th green before making their putts during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wisc. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jerry Kelly watches his putt on the ninth hole during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wisc. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
8 of 8 | 

Jerry Kelly watches his putt on the ninth hole during the first round for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wisc. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Retief Goosen got right to the point after the first round of the U.S. Senior Open at punishing SentryWorld.

“You got to hit the fairways, otherwise, you’ve got no shot,” the two-time U.S. Open champion said Thursday after a 1-under 70 that left him tied for second, two strokes behind Rod Pampling.

Defending champion Steve Stricker — from Madison, about 100 miles to the south — had two double bogeys in a 72 that ended his PGA Tour Champions record for consecutive rounds of par or better at 55.

Other news
Peter Kuest hits his approach shot onto the 18th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Taylor Moore, Peter Kuest lead Rocket Mortgage Classic; Dylan Wu 1 back after albatross
Taylor Moore and Monday qualifier Peter Kuest shot 8-under 64s to share the first-round lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Justin Thomas acknowledges the gallery after making his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Justin Thomas enters Rocket Mortgage Classic, hoping to boost postseason positioning
Justin Thomas may have skipped the Rocket Mortgage Classic if this was just another usual year in his career. It hasn’t been.
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, lines up a putt on the 15th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Travelers says changes are coming to TPC River Highlands after complaints over low scores
Changes will be made to the TPC River Highlands after record low scoring last week during the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship.
Rose Zhang watches her tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Springfield, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Rose Zhang missing Solheim Cup points under archaic LPGA policy
Rose Zhang has played two tournaments since turning pro. She won the Mizuho Americas Open and was one shot off the lead at the Women’s PGA until tying for eighth.

“It’s a challenging place, but I hung in there,” Stricker said. “One over is not a bad score. I just need a good one tomorrow.”

Playing in the morning on the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course with deep, thick rough, Pampling had seven birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys in a 68. The average score was 77.32.

The rough kind of lays back into you, so you really can’t get the club on the ball.” Pampling said. “It’s quite difficult to judge. Hopefully, won’t be doing that too many times.”

The 53-year-old Australian has one Champions victory — the 2021 Boeing Classic — after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

Goosen, the 54-year-old South African who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and 2004, had five birdies and four bogeys in his afternoon round.

“The rough here is like a normal U.S. Open,” Goosen said. “The three lies I had, there was no chance I’d even get near the green. Even on No. 8, I was 90 yards from the front edge. I hit a sand wedge as hard as I could, and it probably carried 40.”

Miguel Angel Jimenez and University of Illinois golf coach Mike Small matched Goosen at 70.

“It’s fair. It’s good,” Jimenez said. “The ball is nice, they are holding good and fairways also holding well. It’s very good test.”

The 57-year-old Small, Stricker’s former Illini teammate, had six birdies, three bogeys and a closing double bogey.

“I’ve learned not to take this too seriously,” Small said. “It’s not the end of the world for me anymore. It’s not like I need to keep a card on any tour anymore or anything.”

Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old Champions career victory leader, was at 71 with Ernie Els, David Toms, Jerry Kelly, Jeff Maggert, Bob Sowards, James Kingston, Richard Green, Adilson da Silva and Ken Tanigawa. Langer stayed out of the rough.

“Thank goodness I wasn’t in it,” Langer said. “I can’t talk much about it, but I tried to hit a few shots in the practice rounds and it’s very punishing.”

Kelly also is from Madison.

“I’m really happy the way I battled,” Kelly said. “I wasn’t feeling the best. I usually don’t chew on Advil, but I had to today.”

Defending champion Padraig Harrington opened with a 74. Coming off a victory Sunday in the Champions event in New York, the Irishman had three birdies, a double bogey and four bogeys.

“Doesn’t your mother always tell you you’re going to have days like this, really a struggle to focus,” said Harrington, the winner last year at Saucon Valley in Pennsylvania.

Stricker, the 2019 winner at Notre Dame in Indiana, won the first two senior majors of the year and took the American Family Insurance Championship three weeks ago in Madison for his fourth victory of the season. He had the double bogeys on the par-5 10th and par-3 12th.

“Up against a tree in a divot and buried lie in the bunker,” Stricker said. “That didn’t sit well with me, and it kind of affected probably the next couple of holes. Then, hit a poor shot at 12, and that was kind of a wakeup call to get my head back in the game.”

Trip Kuehne, playing his first USGA championship since winning the 2007 U.S. Mid-Amateur, topped the 23 amateurs at 75.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports