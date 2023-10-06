Sarah Gallagher wins US Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sarah Gallagher won the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up on Thursday at Troon Country Club.

The 50-year-old Gallagher, a sixth-grade social studies teacher from Canton, Georgia, won with a 5-foot bogey putt for a halve on the final hole.

“I hit a lot of 5-foot putts when I practice, so I just was trying to talk to myself that this is just like every day,” Gallagher said.

The 58-year-old Kuehn is from Asheville, North Carolina.

