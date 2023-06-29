FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Berhalter's return as US coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman

United States men’s national soccer team head coach Gregg Berhalter answers questions during a news conference Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

United States men’s national soccer team head coach Gregg Berhalter answers questions during a news conference Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

CHICAGO (AP) — Gregg Berhalter’s first matches in his return as United States men’s national team coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St. Louis and Oman three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Oman is ranked 73rd and Uzbekistan 74th, while the U.S. is No. 13. Many nations are unavailable for friendlies because of 2024 European Championship qualifying and the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying in South America.

Berhalter was rehired as coach on June 16, 5 1/2 months after the U.S. Soccer Federation allowed his contract to expire. He was replaced him with an interim coach after the Reyna family notified the USSF of a three-decade-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife.

Croatia's Luka Modric walks past the trophy after the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Modric again faces perjury charge in native Croatia
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren have been charged in Croatia with allegedly giving false testimony about financial deals they had with a former soccer official who has been sentenced for embezzlement and tax fraud.
PSG players celebrate their title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
PSG will start its French title defense with a home game against Lorient
The French soccer league says Paris Saint-Germain will begin its title defense with a home game against Lorient on the weekend of Aug. 12-13.
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, takes a selfie as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
United States winger Weah has medical test at Juventus ahead of potential transfer from Lille
United States winger Tim Weah has been welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans as he arrived for his medical test ahead of a potential transfer to the Italian club.
FILE - Ambassador of FC Liverpool Robbie Fowler attends the drawing of the matches for the Champions League 2018/19 quarter-finals at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, March 15, 2019. Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler was hired as coach of Saudi Arabian team Al-Qadisiyah on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
Liverpool great Robbie Fowler heads to Saudi Arabia as coach of Al-Qadisiyah
Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has been hired as coach of Saudi Arabian team Al-Qadisiyah. This summer has seen a host of Europe’s top players head to the lucrative Saudi Pro League but Fowler is taking over a team in the oil-rich kingdom’s second tier.

The USSF retained a law firm that said while Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female,” he did not improperly withhold information when he was hired.

Berhalter initially was hired in December 2018 after the U.S. failed to qualify for that year’s World Cup. He led the Americans to the second round last year in Qatar before a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

The matches announced Thursday will be followed by previously announced exhibitions against No. 15 Germany on Oct. 14 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and 59th-ranked Ghana three days later at Nashville, Tennessee.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports