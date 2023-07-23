United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Sports

Ohio State’s McMahon helps US edge Spain 69-66 to win Under-19 World Championship

 
Share

MADRID, Spain (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored with 22 seconds left to lift the United States to a 69-66 win over host Spain in the FIBA Under-19 Women’s World Cup championship on Sunday.

With the scored tied at 66, the Ohio State forward scored to put the U.S. up two. The Americans then got a steal by Hannah Hidalgo with 11 seconds left. UCLA’s Kiki Rice then hit one of two free throws with 6 seconds left for the final margin.

McMahon, who was the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, finished with 16 points and South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts added 15.

The U.S. finished the tournament 7-0 and now has won 10 titles at this age group, including the last three.

Iyana Carrion scored 19 points to lead Spain.

This is second time the Americans have won the title beating the host country in the championship game. The U.S. also beat Russia in 2015 on its home soil.

___

