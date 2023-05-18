Teens Avery Zweig and Gianna Clemente win US Women’s Amateur 4-Ball

DuPONT, Wash. (AP) — Teens Avery Zweig and Gianna Clemente won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday, beating California college players Tiffany Le and Kate Villegas 3 and 1 at The Home Course.

Zweig, 16, of McKinney, Texas, and Clemente, 15, of Estero, Florida, overcame an early two-hole deficit.

“It means the world,” said Zweig, the youngest player in event history when she played five years ago at 11. “The USGA makes their championships and titles very difficult, and if someone has won a USGA championship of any kind that’s a very large feat.

Clemente and Zweig earned exemptions into the U.S. Women’s Amateur in August at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, and Zweig got a spot in the U.S. Girls’ Junior in July at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Clemente was already exempt to the Junior as the 2022 runner-up.

“It’s amazing,” Clemente said. “It’s been such a long and grueling week with a lot of really tense moments and a lot of really fun ones in there, too. I can’t even explain it.”

Le, 19, of Covina, California, is a sophomore at the University of California- Riverside. Villegas, 20, of Arcadia, California, spent three years at UCR before transferring to UCLA in January.

