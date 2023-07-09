FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

US Women’s Open at a glance

 
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A brief look at Saturday’s third round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach (all times EDT):

LEADING: Nasa Hataoka with a 6-under 66 to reach 7-under 209.

TRAILING: Allisen Corpuz (71) at 210.

CHASING: Hyo Joo Kim (73) and Bailey Tardy (75) were three shots behind.

FADING: Rose Zhang, the betting favorite going into the U.S. Women’s Open, didn’t make a birdie over her last 12 holes for a 72. She was eight shots behind.

LOW AMATEUR: Even with a quintuple-bogey 9 on the eighth hole, Aine Donegan of Ireland had a 75 and was the leading amateur.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Hataoka’s 66 was the low round of the championship, and her score was 8.7 shots better than the field average Saturday.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Brooke Henderson holed out from 134 yards for eagle on No. 10.

KEY STATISTIC: Hataoka was the only player without a bogey in the third round.

NOTEWORTHY: Of the six players under par, Hyo Joo Kim and Jiyai Shin are the only ones who have won majors.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I don’t think there was anything easy about today. Nasa’s round was incredible to do what she did.” — Leona Maguire.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 3-9 p.m. EDT (NBC).

