US Women’s Open at a glance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A brief look at Saturday’s third round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach (all times EDT):

LEADING: Nasa Hataoka with a 6-under 66 to reach 7-under 209.

TRAILING: Allisen Corpuz (71) at 210.

CHASING: Hyo Joo Kim (73) and Bailey Tardy (75) were three shots behind.

FADING: Rose Zhang, the betting favorite going into the U.S. Women’s Open, didn’t make a birdie over her last 12 holes for a 72. She was eight shots behind.

LOW AMATEUR: Even with a quintuple-bogey 9 on the eighth hole, Aine Donegan of Ireland had a 75 and was the leading amateur.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Hataoka’s 66 was the low round of the championship, and her score was 8.7 shots better than the field average Saturday.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Brooke Henderson holed out from 134 yards for eagle on No. 10.

KEY STATISTIC: Hataoka was the only player without a bogey in the third round.

NOTEWORTHY: Of the six players under par, Hyo Joo Kim and Jiyai Shin are the only ones who have won majors.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I don’t think there was anything easy about today. Nasa’s round was incredible to do what she did.” — Leona Maguire.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 3-9 p.m. EDT (NBC).

