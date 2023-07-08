US Women’s Open at a glance

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
US Women’s Open at a glance

Michelle Wie West chips to the sixth green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A brief look at the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach:

LEADING: Bailey Tardy (68) at 7-under 137.

TRAILING: Allisen Corpuz (70) and Hyo Joo Kim (71) at 5-under 139.

Cameron Young watches his shot out of the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Cameron Young leads John Deere Classic by 2, seeking long-awaited first tour win
Cameron Young has a two-shot lead midway through the John Deere Classic. Young shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Deere Run and is at 13-under 129 through 36 holes.
Bailey Tardy measure her putt on the ninth green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Bailey Tardy brings her best to Pebble Beach for 2-shot lead at US Women’s Open
Bailey Tardy has picked the right time and the right place for her best golf. She had a 31 on the front nine at Pebble Beach and finished with a 68.
Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Matthew Wolff says LIV Golf captain Brooks Koepka calling him a quitter is ‘heartbreaking’
Matthew Wolff is pushing back on critical comments from his LIV Golf captain, Brooks Koepka. Wolff says it was heartbreaking to read that Koepka referred to him as a quitter who has wasted his talent.
Jonas Blixt, of Sweden, hits out of a bunker on the18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Jonas Blixt gets hot on back 9 at John Deere Classic, takes first-round lead with 62
Jonas Blixt heated up on the back nine at TPC Deere Run, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic.

SURVIVING PAR: Only six players remained under par after two rounds.

LEAVING: Among those missing the cut were Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, and Lilia Vu, who won the first major of the year at the Chevron Championship.

SWAN SONG: Annika Sorenstam, 52, and Michelle Wie West, 33, played their final U.S. Women’s Open. Both shot 79 to miss the cut and neither made a birdie over two rounds.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Defending champion Minjee Lee holed out from 141 yards for eagle on the par-4 16th hole.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Tardy and Hye-Jin Choi each with 68.

KEY STATISTIC: The hardest hole (No. 14) and easiest hole (No. 2) were both par 5s.

NOTEWORTHY: Nasa Hataoka was the only one of six players under par who played in stronger afternoon wind.

QUOTEWORTHY: “If it feels right to do, go ahead and do it, and live out your wildest dreams.” — Michelle Wie West on what she wants to inspire in young girls.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 3-9 p.m. (NBC).

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports