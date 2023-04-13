Nurse scores in OT, Canada beats Sweden 3-2 to dodge upset

Canada forward Sarah Nurse, left, and forward Sarah Fillier, right, celebrate after Nurse's winning overtime goal against Sweden at a quarterfinal match at the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Sarah Nurse scored at 4:26 of overtime and Canada dodged its biggest women’s hockey upset, beating Sweden 3-2 on Thursday night in the world championship quarterfinals.

After scoring in regulation, Nurse took a pass from Sarah Fillier and beat goalie Emma Soderberg with a high shot in the 3-on-3 overtime.

Sweden forced the extra period on Hilda Svensson’s goal with 9.2 seconds left in regulation.

Earlier, Aerin Frankel made 18 saves for her first national-team shutout and the United States beat Germany 3-0, and the Czech Republic edged Finland 2-1. In the semifinals, the Americans will face the Czech Republic, and Canada will, meet the winner of the last game between Switzerland and Japan.

Blayre Turnbull also scored for Canada. Emerance Maschmeyer made 12 saves after Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 26 shots Monday in a 4-3 shootout victory over the United States in group play.

Lina Ljungblom also scored for Sweden, and Soderberg stopped 51 shots. Canada is 11-0 against Sweden in the tournament.

Canada has won 12 titles, three more than the United States.

In the United States’ victory, Amanda Kessel and Hannah Bilka scored power-play goals and Abbey Murphy connected short-handed. Sandra Abstreiter made 49 saves for Germany in its smallest margin of defeat against the Americans.

“Our special teams were strong today and we got the win we needed to advance to the next round,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “The German goaltender was outstanding and obviously kept us to no even-strength goals, but it felt good for our team to perform well on special teams and earn the shutout.”

Kessel opened the scoring with 55.3 seconds left in the first period, beating Sandra Abstreiter off a rebound. Bilka made it 2-0 with 7:21 left in the second period on a one-timer from the right circle, and Murphy knocked in her own rebound then made it 3-0 with a short-handed goal at 7:56 of the third.

Natalie Mlynkova and Katerina Mrazova scored 49 seconds apart in the second period in the Czech Republic’s victory. Mlynkova tied it on a power play, with an assist from Mrazova, and Mrazova followed with the winner. Blanka Skodova made 41 saves.

Viivi Vainikka scored for Finland in the first period, and Anni Keisala made 20 saves.

