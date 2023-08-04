USA Basketball’s select team wins pair of short scrimmages against World Cup team

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big Ten pulls Oregon, Washington from Pac-12
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square
FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves first postpartum depression pill
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Simone Biles to compete for first time since Tokyo
Sports

USA Basketball’s select team wins pair of short scrimmages against World Cup team

Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets, center, drives up the court during training camp for the United States men's basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 of 4 | 

Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets, center, drives up the court during training camp for the United States men’s basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Head coach Steve Kerr speaks with members of the media during training camp for the United States men's basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
2 of 4 | 

Head coach Steve Kerr speaks with members of the media during training camp for the United States men’s basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans drives up the court during training camp for the United States men's basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
3 of 4 | 

Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans drives up the court during training camp for the United States men’s basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Josh Hart of the New York Knicks shoots during training camp for the United States men's basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
4 of 4 | 

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks shoots during training camp for the United States men’s basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball assembles what it calls a select team to practice with and scrimmage against its national team before big events like the World Cup and the Olympics, while hoping those games become a real test.

Mission accomplished.

Let’s be clear: The “games” Friday were 10 minutes long, the national team was trying a whole slew of combinations and U.S. coach Steve Kerr wasn’t exactly treating a three-point deficit in the final minute the way he would if a medal was at stake. He wasn’t calling time-out to set up plays, never even got out of his seat until the final buzzer sounded.

But that said, the select team did beat the U.S. World Cup team in a pair of those scrimmages on Friday, the second day of camp in Las Vegas. Kerr seemed completely unbothered afterward, noting he had seen similar results before the 2019 World Cup and the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago.

Other news
FILE - Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Washington. The Washington Capitals have signed Wilson to a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million. Wilson will count $6.5 million against the salary cap from the time the deal kicks in for the 2024-25 NHL season through 2031. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Washington Capitals sign power forward Tom Wilson to a 7-year extension worth $45.5 million
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after making her 10,000th career point, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, is the only player in league history to reach the 10,000-point milestone. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, scoring season-high 42 for Mercury
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, left, drives against Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic during training camp for the United States men's basketball team Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Days after his wedding, Jalen Brunson is on the court with USA Basketball.

“That’s a time-honored tradition in USA Basketball,” Kerr said.

That’s absolutely true, famously going back to the first time NBA players represented the country. It was the 1992 Dream Team, the group of basically the best players in the world at that time — Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, John Stockton, David Robinson and more — playing a team of college kids in a closed scrimmage. The Dream Team lost, 62-54.

“We had a little bit of success against that team,” Grant Hill said earlier this year, “and we had a lot of failure as well, the next couple of days.”

Hill — now the managing director for USA Basketball — was a college player then on that 1992 select team, and remembers vividly what happened in subsequent scrimmages; the Dream Team played like the Dream Team and the rout was on. That likely won’t happen in this camp, with the talent gap between the national team and the select roster nowhere near as wide as was the case 31 summers ago.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham was a particular standout for the select team Friday.

“You want to get great talent to come in and challenge you every which way,” Kerr said. “That’s what the select team did today.”

Camp continues Saturday and Sunday, with the U.S. playing its first tuneup game ahead of the World Cup on Monday in Las Vegas against Puerto Rico.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports