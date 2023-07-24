A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Lawmakers surround Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Netanyahu’s health
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)
Grizzly bear attack
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Gilgo Beach killings
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
Sports

USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, right, looks on from the bench in the first half during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, right, looks on from the bench in the first half during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika helped USA Basketball qualify for this summer’s FIBA World Cup, and they’re getting a reward for those efforts.

They are among 14 players announced Monday as members of the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, which will gather in Las Vegas next week to train alongside the U.S. World Cup team as it prepares for the tournament that starts in Manila on Aug. 25.

Also picked for the Select Team: Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Detroit teammates Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, Houston’s Jalen Green, New York’s Quentin Grimes, New Orleans’ Herb Jones and Trey Murphy, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, Boston’s Payton Pritchard and Minnesota’s Naz Reid.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani smiles as he stands in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani’s next mound start for Angels moved back a day to key Toronto series
Shohei Ohtani’s next scheduled mound start for the Los Angeles Angels has been pushed back one day to Friday.
FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in a couple of weeks. His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Drake: new ‘For All the Dogs’ album may drop in ‘a couple of weeks’
Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in “a couple of weeks.” His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York.
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista, right, celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman after the Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Orioles take solo lead of AL East with 4-3 win over Rays
Colton Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams.

The team will be coached by Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley, assisted by Indiana’s Jim Boylen and Purdue’s Matt Painter.

“We are confident that our USA Men’s Select Team will do a great job helping prepare the men’s national team for the 2023 Men’s FIBA World Cup,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “We have a good mix of young NBA players and those who helped us qualify for the World Cup, all of whom will play a huge role in our success in Manila, as we continue to develop the national team pipeline for years to come.”

Galloway played in five of the six World Cup qualifying windows over the past two years for the United States. Jenkins and Mika each played in two of those windows, in which the Americans would put together essentially a new team every time composed mostly of G League players.

Jenkins and Reid were both members of the USA Men’s Select Team in 2021 that trained with the team that USA Basketball sent to the Tokyo Olympics.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports