USA Swimming apologizes for selection error that kept Erin Gemmell out of world meet in 2022

 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming apologized to Erin Gemmel on Friday for making a selection error that deprived her of a chance to compete in last year’s world championships in Hungary.

Gemmel finished seventh in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2022 U.S. selection meet, but was left off the roster for worlds after Katie Ledecky dropped the 200 free from her scheduled events.

Ledecky did the same thing last week after the U.S. national championships. However, Anna Peplowski, who finished seventh in the 200 free at the selection meet, was named to the team for worlds, which has typically been the case in previous years.

Chase Kalisz has become the seventh American swimmer to make six world championship teams. The 29-year-old Kalisz was runner-up in the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals.

“We realize the error in 2022 caused major disappointment for Gemmell, her coaches, and her family,” USA Swimming said in a statement at the bottom of its final roster announcement for the world meet in Japan later this month.

“USA Swimming extends our most sincere apologies to Erin, and we celebrate her qualification to this year’s World Aquatics Championships team.”

Gemmel, an 18-year-old from Potomac, Maryland who has committed to swim collegiately at Texas, qualified for the 4x200 free relay this year. Her father, Bruce, previously coached Ledecky.

In 2022, Gemmel was instead named to the team for the Junior Pan Pacific Championships, where she won three events and helped the U.S. earn the most medals.

