Gabby Thomas holds off Sha’Carri Richardson to win the 200 at the US track and field championships

Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the women's 200 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the women’s 200 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the women's 200 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Valarie Allman competes in the women's discus throw during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gabi McDonald competes in the women's discus throw during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Hana Moll competes in the women's pole vault during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Sydney Walter competes in the women's pole vault during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shamier Little wins the women's 400 meter hurdles final ahead of Dalilah Muhammad, who finished second, during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Clayton Murphy reacts after taking third place in the men's 800 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Nia Akins, left, is congratulated after winning the women's 800 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Bryce Hoppel wins the men's 800 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Nia Akins is congratulated by second place finisher Raevyn Rogers after winning the women's 800 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the women's 200 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gabby Thomas held off Sha’Carri Richardson with the best time in the world this year to win the women’s 200 meters at the U.S. track and field championships on Sunday night.

Thomas caught up to Richardson rounding the curve and powered to the finish in 21.60 seconds. Kayla White took third.

The 26-year-old Thomas skipped the 100 to conserve her energy for the 200. She finished eighth at nationals last season as she dealt with a hamstring injury.

“It felt really good,” Thomas said of her race.

Richardson accomplished precisely what she wanted to at nationals — qualify in both sprint events for worlds next month in Budapest, Hungary. Richardson won the 100 on Friday. Two years ago, Richardson had her national title in the 100 stripped after she tested positive for marijuana.

In the men’s 200, Erriyon Knighton held off Kenny Bednarek for the win in a time of 19.72 seconds. Courtney Lindsey grabbed third.

Bednarek and Knighton won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, at worlds last summer in Eugene, Oregon. The gold medalist in the event, Noah Lyles, has an automatic berth to worlds in the 200 and sat out the race. He’s also qualified in the 100.

Fred Kerley suffered his first defeat of the season, finishing fourth. Kerley is the reigning world champion in the 100 and has a spot at worlds in that event.

Shamier Little used a fast start to hold off 2016 Rio Olympics champion Dalilah Muhammad in the women’s 400 hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone skipped the event to concentrate on the open 400, which she won Saturday night. McLaughlin-Levrone is automatically qualified for the 400 hurdles after her record-setting win last summer at worlds.

Little even had enough energy to perform a victory dance after the race.

In the men’s 400 hurdles, American record holder Rai Benjamin cruised to a convincing win, setting up another showdown with his rival Karsten Warholm. Benjamin finished runner-up to the Norwegian at the Tokyo Games in 2021 in which Warholm shattered the world record. Last summer at worlds, Benjamin was runner-up to Alison Dos Santos of Brazil.

No surprise, Ryan Crouser won the shot put. A little bit of a surprise — no world record. It seems like every time Crouser steps into the circle, he breaks a record. Crouser’s current world record of 23.56 (77 feet, 3 3/4 inches) was set in May and is pending ratification.

