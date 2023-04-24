USC lands Georgia transfer DL Bear Alexander

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defensive lineman Bear Alexander is transferring from Georgia to Southern California.

Alexander announced his decision to move from the two-time national champion Bulldogs to Lincoln Riley’s Trojans on Sunday night.

The 300-pound lineman was widely considered the top player still available in the transfer portal.

Alexander played on Georgia’s line as a freshman last season, recording nine tackles and two sacks — including one in the Bulldogs’ win over TCU in the national championship game at SoFi Stadium, several miles south of USC’s campus.

Alexander visited USC earlier this month, and the native Texan quickly agreed to join Riley’s rebuilding project at the West Coast’s most prominent football program. Riley went 11-3 in his impressive first year in charge of the long-struggling Trojans, with Caleb Williams winning the Heisman Trophy while USC fell one victory short of reaching the College Football Playoff.

USC’s defense struggled mightily against top teams last season, and Riley has been working to shore up his defensive roster with a major overhaul through the transfer portal.

The Trojans have now added Alexander, Purdue transfer Jack Sullivan, Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas and Arizona transfer Kyon Barrs to the line, along with Oklahoma State transfer Mason Cobb and Georgia State transfer Jamal Muhammad at linebacker.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25