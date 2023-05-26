Washington heads to Pac-12 semifinals, 8-3 over USC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Clayton went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Coby Morales and Jeter Ybarra each drove in two runs and No. 3 seed Washington beat USC 8-3 on Thursday night for its first Pac-12 Tournament victory.

Washington (34-17) advances to the semifinals on Friday.

Johnny Olmstead singled in two runs in the sixth inning to pull USC within 3-2, but Clayton answered with an RBI single in the bottom half. The Huskies also responded to USC’s lone run in the eighth with a four-run inning.

Will Simpson and Morales had back-to-back run-scoring hits, and AJ Guerrero and Johnny Tincher followed with sacrifice flies for a five-run lead.

Starter Stu Flesland III earned his seventh win of the season after allowing just one hit over 5 2/3 innings for Washington. Case Matter picked up his fifth save.

Caden Aoki (4-3) allowed six hits and three earned runs in a five-inning start for USC (34-23-1).

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25