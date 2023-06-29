New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

$115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in 17 states

FILE - Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture addresses a gathering at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states will receive $115 million in grants, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday, June 29. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FILE - Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture addresses a gathering at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states will receive $115 million in grants, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday, June 29. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
 
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states will receive $115 million in grants, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The USDA grants are the latest in a series of awards the Biden administration has made that are intended to increase meat and poultry processing, benefiting farmers and providing more job opportunities in largely rural areas.

“While American farmers and ranchers have been responding to the demand to produce more, their communities have struggled to see their share of the benefits,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement ahead of a meeting Thursday morning in Des Moines with producers and business owners. The participants were expected to talk with Vilsack about ways to strengthen and market farm and food businesses.

Other news
FILE - The town of Libby Mont., is shown Feb. 17, 2010. A major U.S. railroad found partially liable for asbestos contamination that’s killed hundreds of people in a Montana town is trying to convince a federal jury a local clinic submitted hundreds of asbestos claims for people who weren’t sick. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Health clinic in Montana Superfund town faces penalties for false asbestos claims
A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination faces millions of dollars in penalties after a jury found it submitted 337 false asbestos claims to the U.S. government.
FILE - The town of Libby Mont., is shown Feb. 17, 2010. A major U.S. railroad found partially liable for asbestos contamination that’s killed hundreds of people in a Montana town is trying to convince a federal jury a local clinic submitted hundreds of asbestos claims for people who weren’t sick. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Jury says health clinic in Montana Superfund town submitted 337 false asbestos claims
A federal jury has ruled that a health clinic in a Montana town where hundreds of people died from asbestos exposure submitted 337 false asbestos claims making its patients eligible for benefits such as Medicare.
FILE - A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., July 15, 2020. On Friday, June 23, 2023, a federal board ordered BNSF Railway to transport at least 4.2 million tons of coal from a Montana mine to a port in British Columbia, Canada, this year to allow one of the largest coal producers in the United States to meet its overseas contracts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Federal board sides with Navajo coal company, says BNSF Railway must ship to Canadian port
A federal board has ordered BNSF Railway to transport at least 4.2 million tons of coal from a Montana mine to a port in Canada this year.
Tim Sheehy, founder of Bridger Aerospace and Ascent Vision, pauses during a tour of the company’s facility on Friday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Belgrade, Mont. Sheehy announced Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that he’ll seek the 2024 GOP nomination to challenge Montana Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. (Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)
Former Navy SEAL seeks GOP nod to challenge Montana Democratic US Sen. Tester in 2024
Former U.S. Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy says he will seek the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Montana U.S. Sen.

The funding includes 10 awards to recipients in 12 states totaling $77 million through a program that finances the start-up or expansion of meat and poultry processing plants. The awards include $15 million to Mountain West Economic Development in Montana to expand slaughterhouse operations in the state’s Flathead Valley, and $800,000 that will go toward the Farmers Union Foundation for smaller processors in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The USDA made five awards totaling $38 million through a slaughterhouse expansion program that will help independent producers in five states.

Projects receiving funding are in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.