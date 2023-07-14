Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Beyoncé
|$7,343,809
|49,875
|$147.24
|21
|2
|Morgan Wallen
|$6,877,414
|35,083
|$196.03
|13
|3
|Harry Styles
|$6,419,362
|57,463
|$111.71
|27
|4
|Ed Sheeran
|$5,826,638
|53,880
|$108.14
|14
|5
|Luke Combs
|$5,158,426
|52,551
|$98.16
|12
|6
|Dead & Company
|$3,691,746
|28,481
|$129.62
|24
|7
|Suga
|$2,956,951
|13,544
|$218.31
|11
|8
|blink-182
|$2,265,018
|16,257
|$139.32
|16
|9
|Elton John
|$1,731,468
|12,749
|$135.81
|10
|10
|Post Malone
|$1,540,243
|14,410
|$106.89
|17
|11
|Bruno Mars
|$1,478,373
|4,746
|$311.49
|10
|12
|Rauw Alejandro
|$1,426,497
|13,498
|$105.68
|13
|13
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,404,939
|12,880
|$109.07
|12
|14
|Grupo Firme
|$1,368,443
|9,771
|$140.04
|13
|15
|Lizzo
|$1,348,377
|12,307
|$109.56
|15
|16
|Janet Jackson
|$1,291,623
|11,556
|$111.77
|20
|17
|Kenny Chesney
|$1,277,372
|11,208
|$113.96
|15
|18
|Phish
|$1,261,510
|12,924
|$97.60
|8
|19
|Iron Maiden
|$1,242,556
|13,282
|$93.55
|12
|20
|Paramore
|$1,179,650
|13,321
|$88.55
|19
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
Other news
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines.
A judge has set a trial date for two men charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.
A severe complication from weight-loss surgery done years ago is the reason for Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January at age 54.
Pianist André Watts, whose televised debut with the New York Philharmonic as a 16-year-old in 1963 launched an international career of more than a half-century, has died.