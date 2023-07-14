Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $7,343,809 49,875 $147.24 21
2 Morgan Wallen $6,877,414 35,083 $196.03 13
3 Harry Styles $6,419,362 57,463 $111.71 27
4 Ed Sheeran $5,826,638 53,880 $108.14 14
5 Luke Combs $5,158,426 52,551 $98.16 12
6 Dead & Company $3,691,746 28,481 $129.62 24
7 Suga $2,956,951 13,544 $218.31 11
8 blink-182 $2,265,018 16,257 $139.32 16
9 Elton John $1,731,468 12,749 $135.81 10
10 Post Malone $1,540,243 14,410 $106.89 17
11 Bruno Mars $1,478,373 4,746 $311.49 10
12 Rauw Alejandro $1,426,497 13,498 $105.68 13
13 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,404,939 12,880 $109.07 12
14 Grupo Firme $1,368,443 9,771 $140.04 13
15 Lizzo $1,348,377 12,307 $109.56 15
16 Janet Jackson $1,291,623 11,556 $111.77 20
17 Kenny Chesney $1,277,372 11,208 $113.96 15
18 Phish $1,261,510 12,924 $97.60 8
19 Iron Maiden $1,242,556 13,282 $93.55 12
20 Paramore $1,179,650 13,321 $88.55 19

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Other news
An advertisement for streaming service Paramount+ appears above striking writers and actors at rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines.
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. A judge has set a trial date for two men charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tenn. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said during a hearing Friday, July 14, 2023, that Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11, 2024, in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)
2 suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis to stand trial in March
A judge has set a trial date for two men charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 46th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
How Lisa Marie Presley’s weight-loss surgery contributed to her death
A severe complication from weight-loss surgery done years ago is the reason for Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January at age 54.
FILE - Pianist Andre Watts performs with the Kalamazoo (Mich.) Symphony Orchestra during the opening concert of the Irving S. Gilmore International Keyboard Festival at Miller Auditorium on the Kalamazoo (Mich.) campus of Western Michigan University, on April 29, 2000. Watts died Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Bloomington, Ind. He was 77.(Henrik Edsenius/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Pianist André Watts dies at age 77 of prostate cancer
Pianist André Watts, whose televised debut with the New York Philharmonic as a 16-year-old in 1963 launched an international career of more than a half-century, has died.

