Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland

FILE - Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain's Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
FILE - Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain’s Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois this August in Poland, where the Ukrainian fighter will have plenty of home support. Usyk announced Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he’ll face Dubois, a Briton who is the WBA mandatory challenger, on Aug. 26 at Tarczynski Arena. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

FILE - Britain's Daniel Dubois poses for the cameras after taking part in a boxing workout at the BT Sport studios, QEII Olympic Park in London, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
FILE - Britain’s Daniel Dubois poses for the cameras after taking part in a boxing workout at the BT Sport studios, QEII Olympic Park in London, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois this August in Poland, where the Ukrainian fighter will have plenty of home support. Usyk announced Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he’ll face Dubois, a Briton who is the WBA mandatory challenger, on Aug. 26 at Tarczynski Arena. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)

LONDON (AP) — Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois this August in Poland, where the Ukrainian fighter will have plenty of home support.

Usyk confirmed on Thursday that he will face Dubois, a Briton who is the WBA mandatory challenger, on Aug. 26 at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

The 36-year-old Usyk (20-0, 13 knockouts) had hoped to fight Tyson Fury but negotiations broke down.

Usyk is coming off back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua, taking the three belts from the British fighter in London in 2021 and defending them in the rematch in Saudi Arabia last August.

The 25-year-old Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title, is 19-1 with 18 knockouts.

Poland has been a strong supporter of its neighbor since Russia invaded Ukraine.

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports