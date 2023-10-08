Dent and Dowling connect for a TD in overtime, and UT Martin edges Eastern Illinois 28-27

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kinkead Dent threw a pair of touchdown passes to Max Dowling, including the game-winner in overtime, to push UT Martin to a 28-27 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Dent connected with Dowling on a 7-yard touchdown pass to open the extra period. Pierce Holley answered for Eastern Illinois with his fourth touchdown pass, a 21-yarder to Justin Thomas, but Holley threw an incomplete pass on the ensuing 2-point attempt.

Dent was 16-of-35 passing for 182 yards with one interception, and he added 50 yards rushing on 11 carries. Dowling had just the two catches for scores for UT Martin (5-1, 2-0 Big South-OVC Association).

Holley completed 29 of 48 passes for 359 yards. Eli Mirza had 10 catches for 119 yards and a score. Justin Bowick had two touchdown catches and finished with 67 yards receiving. Thomas added 44 yards on three receptions for Eastern Illinois (4-2, 0-1).

