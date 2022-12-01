Utah and Indiana meet for cross-conference game

Indiana Pacers (12-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup.

The Jazz are 7-3 on their home court. Utah is fifth in the league with 117.0 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Pacers have gone 5-5 away from home. Indiana averages 28.0 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Haliburton with 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is averaging 22.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Haliburton is averaging 18.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 115.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (knee), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .