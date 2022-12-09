Markkanen, Jazz to visit George, Clippers

Utah Jazz (12-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-7, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers are 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Jazz are 11-3 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 110-102 on Nov. 7. Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall is averaging 12.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Clippers. George is averaging 22.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Markkanen is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 106.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points per game.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Luke Kennard: out (calf).

Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .