Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Miami

Miami Heat (18-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-19, 10th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Jazz -3

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Miami looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Jazz are 12-5 in home games. Utah is fourth in the league averaging 117.1 points and is shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Heat are 7-10 on the road. Miami is 9-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Tyler Herro is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 21.1 points, six rebounds and 4.6 assists. Bam Adebayo is shooting 53.3% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 115.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Caleb Martin: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .